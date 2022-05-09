Murphysboro family grapples with hospital bills as 8-year-old recovers from gunshot wound

MURPHYSBORO – A family is still grappling with medical bills and surgeries after their 8-year-old daughter was shot in the head with a pellet gun.

At 6:04 p.m. March 8, Micah Britt’s family was dealt a devastating shock when she received a call from several of her children letting her know police were at her house after Trinity Galister was shot in the head, Britt said.

Britt was several hours away with her father and two of Galister’s siblings when she received the devastating call.

“It was horrible,” Britt said. “Not only am I being told what happened, but I'm also hearing my kids. It was just the most traumatic thing I've ever heard in my life. They were crying and upset. I told them on the phone, you know what, guys, you got to give it to God, and you got to pray. Just pray that she comes out of this.”

Details about the incident have not been released at this time as the incident involved minors. But the incident is being investigated by police, according to Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens.

Murphysboro police initially declined to discuss the case in detail with The Southern because the case is an active investigation and the matter involved minors.

Galister was transported from the scene to a hospital in St. Louis, Britt said.

“It felt worse than child labor,” Britt said. “Giving birth to a child is supposed to be the worst thing you feel in your life, but I can guarantee you that the pain that I felt on that phone call, it took every ounce of me to keep my mind in the right stable place. Honestly, I had probably four panic attacks along with anxiety attacks on top of them. If it wasn't for my dad on the other end of that phone talking to me and telling me she needs me there, I couldn't tell you if I would have made it.”

A pellet from a .22 automatic pellet gun has been lodged in Galister’s brain between her eyes, according to the family’s GoFundMe.

She had to undergo immediate surgery where they removed the pellet and part of her skull.

She was then put into a coma while she remained on life support including a ventilator and feeding tube, Britt said.

Doctors told Britt that Galister may never speak or use that side of her body again.

Despite the uphill battle ahead, Britt stayed positive.

Eventually, Galister’s heal improved rapidly.

Within a short time, she was able to speak and move her limbs with ease. She was sent home on March 25.

It was like a weight was lifted off her shoulders, Britt said.

“It was like my heart was getting put back together. That’s all I prayed for was positivity. Just watching her do everything ... it was tears of joy. Still to this day I'm overly amazed by how strong she is, overly amazed. I know it's the touch of God and the prayers and everybody who came together.”

Despite the amazing progress, Galister has made many are still struggling with the pain the incident caused including Galister’s siblings and family friend, Kenyatta Beamon.

“I'm emotional now,” Beamon said. “It’s really hard to date because I was supposed to go get those babies for ice-skating and we changed the day. I got a call and they told me what had happened to that baby. That was so emotional. It’s still so emotional because I used to get all of those children all the time with my babies, and now I can't. Every time I try to go get them my baby Trinity can’t come. She can't come now because it's she can't do this or that. You have to watch her more. It’s just a lot.”

Britt said she believes the incident was nothing more than an accident — with no one at fault.

Britt declined to go into further detail about the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

Galister has had to return to the hospital since coming back home for physical therapy appointments and another surgery, Britt said.

Galister even has another upcoming surgery where they will replace the missing piece of her skull and is in need of new specialty glasses.

“It's very hard with the medical bills because Trinity now needs special glasses,” Beamon said. “So we're trying to come up with different ways to come up with the money. I mean, they are going back and forth to St. Louis twice a week too. It’s very hard at this moment. When she goes to work she has to make sure that Trinity is being watched appropriately with the helmet and it's a lot. I can say it's a lot on that whole family.”

The family currently has a GoFundMe that can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-trinity-please-help-this-family?member=17929173&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na%20share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR155QBW4nyoKdUZd_HiI5Rb3bEs8kRrdeiXkXHAKAFUKfYsZ8z4Aln4eMI.

However, the mother is working on closing that GoFundMe in order to set one up herself. For updates on that GoFundMe watch her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/micah.galster.

While Galister and her family still have a long road ahead of them her mother is nothing but positive about the future.

“There is no negativity ever in my mind or bad thought about her. I’m completely positive and I’m going to continue to do that. She's my miracle. I don't even have words to really describe it. I know God has my baby, and I know my baby is strong. She is in his hand and has been with him all through this process. I know that's going be the same thing for the second surgery. I do have my feelings just like any other parent. I've started freaking out on certain days just at the thought. But then I remind myself he wouldn’t bring us this far just take her again. So I just see her completely surviving through the whole thing. I'm the proudest mom ever in the world that she is the bravest person that I've ever met and she is my hero.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.