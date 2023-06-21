The Big Muddy Monster is, in a word, elusive. Yet, the creature will be the center of attention at a number of Jackson County events this weekend, including a first-of-its kind festival in his – or its – honor.

Almost 50 years to the day from what is likely the most famous sighting of a hairy, ape-like creature along the banks of the Big Muddy River at Riverside Park, the Big Muddy Monster Festival brings presentations, special activities and a new statue to Murphysboro.

“The Big Muddy Monster is a big part of Murphysboro and it is what we are known for, at least in certain circles,” festival organizer Mike Noe explained. “It’s been 50 years since the famous sighting in 1973 and it became quite the commotion.”

Noe, owner of Muddy Monster Comics, said the one-day festival will include vendor fairs, a 5K race as well as presentations from experts and a screening of “Creature from Big Muddy,” a documentary about the sightings.

“We’re really excited about it,” Noe added. “We have a top-notch, blue ribbon panel of speakers on the subject matter, especially specific to the area,” he said.

Speakers include Chad Lewis and Kevin Nelson, co-authors of “The Big Muddy Monster: Legends, Sightings and Other Strange Encounters;” documentarian Joe Tury; Harold Benny from Hillsboro, a member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Association and Zach Stamm, founder of Southern Illinois Monster Hunters.

Lewis and Nelson will also be giving a free presentation Friday at the Carbondale Public Library. Their 5 p.m. talk, “Sea Serpents, Werewolves and the Mysterious Creatures of the Midwest,” is a family-friendly presentation that will cover a variety of “monsters” seen through the Great Lakes and will include discussions about the Big Muddy Monster.

“These legends make places like Murphysboro unique,” Lewis said. “I think in a lot of these towns that celebrate the legends, many people in the town don’t believe them necessarily as being true, but they love them and the legend, the folklore and the unique history.”

Perhaps one of the biggest draws of the festival will be the unveiling of a new statue near the corner of Illinois 13 and 127 featuring a likeness of the Big Muddy Monster. The new, 9-foot-tall bronze statue will unveiled at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, on the appropriately-named Muddy Monster Road.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said the statue was commissioned by Joe Koppies, owner of the city’s Holiday Inn Express and Suites. Stephens said the new piece is a great compliment to the chainsaw-carved Big Muddy Monster which currently is inside the hotel’s lobby as well as a mural featuring the creature just off Walnut Street in the city’s downtown area. He added the new festival is a good fit for the community.

“This is another thing that makes Murphysboro a great place,” he said. “We’ve got interesting legends and lore and the Big Muddy Monster is right in there.”

Noe said he hopes the festival becomes an annual event.

Information on Lewis and Nelson’s Friday evening presentation in Carbondale is available on the public library’s website at www.carbondalepubliclibrary.org. A schedule of events and more information on the Murphysboro festival can be found by searching for “Big Muddy Monster Festival 2023” on Facebook or by visiting the event’s website at www.bigmuddymonsterfestival.com.