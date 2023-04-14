A $1.86 million grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation will go toward improving the look and functionality of Murphysboro’s downtown, Mayor Will Stephens announced on Friday.

The money, awarded to the city from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, will be used to construct Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, ramps and new crosswalks, street lighting and aesthetic projects along Walnut Street.

Stephens said the award comes in Murphysboro’s third year of applying for the competitive grant award. The streetscape award totals $1,860,850 and the project will not require any local funding.

“This will be a huge boost for downtown Murphysboro, and I’m just really proud of all of the groups involved in the application process,” Stephens said. “Much of the credit must be given to the Revitalize 62966 group, Murphysboro Main Street, our business community and our city council who have been advocates for continued downtown improvements for several years.”

The grant, which Stephens said is the largest in Murphysboro history, allows for three years of engineering, design and construction of the new streetscape. He said the exact scope of the project and number of city blocks to be redeveloped will be determined as the design work is completed. He said he expects initial engineering work to begin this summer.

He also said local and statewide elected officials were instrumental in the application process.

Brooke Guthman, chair of the Revitalize 62966 organization, said that letters of support for the project from more than 22 area business leaders and civic organizations accompanied the city’s application.

She said the grant is an outcome of earlier work with Greater Egypt Regional Development and Planning Commission and the Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Organization which funded a streetscape study for the area of Walnut Street between 6th and 22nd Streets.

“This has been a long time coming,” she said. “We have worked really hard to try to get money to improve downtown, so we are very excited.”

Stephens added, “We’ve worked hard on our downtown for several years. We want to make Murphysboro the best downtown in Southern Illinois and I think this is a huge step forward in achieving that goal.”

In addition to the Murphysboro grant, Carbondale received $827,000 in ITEP funds to replace the existing Piles Fork Greenway shared-use path, Eldorado is getting $460,000 for a sidewalk along U.S. Route 45 and Marion was granted $2.68 million to construct 1.4 miles of shared-use trail to connect the RIDES Mass Transit Park and Ride facility to the existing Crab Orchard Greenway.