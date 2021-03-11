Murphysboro Girl Scouts find creative ways to help the homeless amid pandemic

MURPHYSBORO — Girl Scouts in Troop 8225 miss being able to gather together and do the things they did before COVID-19 — like having a Girl Scout Friendship Circle time.
Friendship Circle is a Girl Scout tradition where the girls cross their right arms over their left and join hands to create an unbroken chain representing the friendship of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides around the world.
“We hold hands and sway as we sing,” Aeriona, a sixth grader, said as her friends began to hum “Make New Friends.”
The girls have had to make some adjustments, though, in the middle of a pandemic.
“We have to wear masks. Instead of going outside to sell cookies, we sold them online,” Zora, a seventh grader, said.
Zora explained that she is a better cookie seller in person because she likes talking to people.
“Instead of meeting in person, we have meet teams online,” Evelynn, a third grader, said.
“This year we are doing more activities online,” Abigail, a fellow Girl Scout, said.
Tricia Higgins, director of marketing and communications for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, said the pandemic has changed nearly every aspect of scouting, including the way they meet and participate in group activities.
As a result, Girl Scouts has implemented a lot of virtual programs.
“We are discovering ways to still keep girls connected,” Higgins said. “The one thing that has not changed is the resiliency of Girl Scouts.”
Some of the requirements of operating during a pandemic, like wearing masks and sanitizing hands, led to the girls creating a project that helps the homeless. One recent project was creating care bags for the homeless.
The bags will include personal or travel sized toiletry items, face masks, hand sanitizer, socks, pre-filled toothbrushes, $5 gift cards to restaurants, washcloths, snacks, hand warmers and similar items.
Donations of those items, along with paper products and cleaning supplies for homeless shelters, may be taken to Murphysboro Youth and Recreation Center at 1818 Walnut St. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Interim Troop Leader Jeleania Fields explained that each year the troop uses part of the money they make selling Girl Scout Cookies for a service project. Last year, they were not able to complete a service project.
Ellie, a sixth grader, said they are working on the Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey, which requires the girls to come up with a take action project or a service project that is sustainable.
Girls team up to identify a problem, come up with a sustainable solution, develop a team plan, put the plan into action and reflect on what they learned.
The Girl Scouts have also sent letters to businesses asking for donations and reached out to local organizations that help the homeless. Good Samaritan House will and the Women’s Center will help distribute the care bags. They will also work with The Warming Center to help distribute bags and get them cleaning supplies.
The troop will host a cookie booth at 10 a.m. Saturday at Carbondale Kroger.
Anyone with questions can call 618-684-8243 or send an email to Troop8225@gmail.com.
