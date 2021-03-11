Murphysboro Girl Scouts find creative ways to help the homeless amid pandemic

MURPHYSBORO — Girl Scouts in Troop 8225 miss being able to gather together and do the things they did before COVID-19 — like having a Girl Scout Friendship Circle time.

Friendship Circle is a Girl Scout tradition where the girls cross their right arms over their left and join hands to create an unbroken chain representing the friendship of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides around the world.

“We hold hands and sway as we sing,” Aeriona, a sixth grader, said as her friends began to hum “Make New Friends.”

The girls have had to make some adjustments, though, in the middle of a pandemic.

“We have to wear masks. Instead of going outside to sell cookies, we sold them online,” Zora, a seventh grader, said.

Zora explained that she is a better cookie seller in person because she likes talking to people.

“Instead of meeting in person, we have meet teams online,” Evelynn, a third grader, said.

“This year we are doing more activities online,” Abigail, a fellow Girl Scout, said.