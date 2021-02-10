Murphysboro Main Street acquires Old Depot; plans to use as office, welcome center

But, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said he was enthusiastic about Murphysboro Main Street taking over the property.

"The Old Depot is more than a building, it is a part of the character of the Murphysboro Community. Thanks to Murphysboro Main Street, the Old Depot once again has a bright future,” Stephens said in a Wednesday message to The Southern.

Paula Maloney is the Murphysboro Main Street committee chair for the Old Depot restoration project. She was thrilled when the details of the transfer coalesced at the end of last year.

“Our committee welcomed the gift and feel that we are up for the challenge to take it to the next level and get it user-friendly,” Maloney told The Southern Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s always kind of served as a beacon in Murphysboro,” she said.

Scott Evans is on the Old Depot committee with Maloney. He said MMS did its research before agreeing to accept the Carters’ gift. But he said the poor condition of the Old Depot’s roof, among other things, were well-known before they really dug in to the details.

“There weren’t too many surprises we encountered in our due diligence,” he said. He said he and others worked to make sure there wasn’t a major risk in taking on the Old Depot.