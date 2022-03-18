Murphysboro Masons to host youth organization

Murphysboro Masonic Lodge No. 498 is currently working with representatives of Job’s Daughters International in Illinois to establish a local chapter of Job’s Daughters in Murphysboro.

Started in Nebraska in 1920, Job’s Daughters International is an organization of young women ages 10 to 20 with members in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Members have fun together at activities such as swimming parties, dances, family picnics, slumber parties, miniature golf, marching in parades, and much more. In Job’s Daughters girls will make new friends that will last a lifetime.

Job’s Daughters perform service projects to help their community and the less fortunate. They actively support the Hearing Improved Kids Endowment (HIKE) Fund, which purchases hearing assistive devices for hearing impaired children.

Job’s Daughters can qualify for various scholarships that are offered on a state and national level. They, also, gain valuable leadership experience, serve as part of a team, and learn democratic principles as they run their own meetings, decide their own activities, and plan their own events.

In short, Job’s Daughters International offers the qualities that today’s young women want and need from organizations that earn their commitment: fun, friendship, helping others, and the chance to learn organizational and leadership skills.

This is all accomplished through the help of dedicated adult volunteers who work with and supervise the members of Job’s Daughters.

Those adults are parents, grandparents, guardians, Masons, female adults that are Eastern Star qualified and adult women who were members of Job’s Daughters in their youth. Job’s Daughters appreciate their adults and all they do for the Order. All of Job’s Daughters’ volunteers go through a Certified Adult Volunteer (CAV) program where they receive training on Job’s Daughters as an organization and how to be positive and responsible role models for the members of Job’s Daughters. Being a CAV means that the adult has successfully completed the Job’s Daughters International Youth Protection Program and passed an annual background check.

For more information on Job’s Daughters, go to www.jobsdaughtersinternational.org or www.ILJD.org.

To recommend a girl for membership in Job’s Daughters or to volunteer to work with Job’s Daughters, contact Jennifer Thomas at 618-534-9622 or at thomasjennifern2002@gmail.com.

