Murphysboro Mayor hopes Holiday Inn opening sparks more development

“What do we do next?” he asked. Stephens said Koppeis replied, “Call me next week and we’ll figure it out.”

Koppeis said the development won’t end at just the hotel. He said McDonald's has purchased a lot and plans to put a restaurant there. But he said there are also plans for a hardware store, a Mexican restaurant, a Domino’s as well as a dollar store. Details are still too few to share yet but Koppeis and Stephens are hopeful.

“Hotels inevitably attract other development,” Stephens said. “I would imagine that one or more of those things will happen.”

Stephens said he and his family stayed in the hotel on May 14, its soft opening, and said it was a great experience, with great facilities, staff and wonderful views. Stephens said he saw an eagle fly across the Big Muddy River and loved watching the traffic roll through both Illinois Route 13 and Illinois 127.

“It’s not the ocean, it’s not the Grand Canyon but, to me, it’s a very nice place to stay with a pleasant view,” Stephens said.

Stephens said there were many moments of doubt along the way. But the most significant came last year. At the same time of the the Holiday Inn site groundbreaking, the country began shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.