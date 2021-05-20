Murphysboro Mayor hopes Holiday Inn opening sparks more development

MURPHYSBORO — It finally happened — the Murphysboro Holiday Inn Express opened after six years in development.
The event was celebrated Thursday with a host of local dignitaries and businesspersons and was commemorated by a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Nine-year-old Liam Guthman did the honors, the oversized scissors the size of his arm. Guthman was age three when the project began.
The 84-room Holiday Inn was announced in 2015 and was beset with delays, some of them logistical, some of them personal. In December 2018, developer Joe Koppeis told The Southern he was hoping for a spring groundbreaking the following year as he worked through planning with the Illinois Department of Transportation over issues regarding the redesigned entryway for the hotel property.
Those details were not smoothed out as quickly as planned and other discussions with Ameren about utilities caused some delay.
But on Thursday, Koppeis was all smiles.
“It’s just so good to have everything done,” he said after the ribbon cutting.
“I’m very happy about today but I'm ready to get working on tomorrow,” Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said.
Half-joking-half-serious Stephens, said he made a recent ask to Koppeis.
“What do we do next?” he asked. Stephens said Koppeis replied, “Call me next week and we’ll figure it out.”
Koppeis said the development won’t end at just the hotel. He said McDonald's has purchased a lot and plans to put a restaurant there. But he said there are also plans for a hardware store, a Mexican restaurant, a Domino’s as well as a dollar store. Details are still too few to share yet but Koppeis and Stephens are hopeful.
“Hotels inevitably attract other development,” Stephens said. “I would imagine that one or more of those things will happen.”
Stephens said he and his family stayed in the hotel on May 14, its soft opening, and said it was a great experience, with great facilities, staff and wonderful views. Stephens said he saw an eagle fly across the Big Muddy River and loved watching the traffic roll through both Illinois Route 13 and Illinois 127.
“It’s not the ocean, it’s not the Grand Canyon but, to me, it’s a very nice place to stay with a pleasant view,” Stephens said.
Stephens said there were many moments of doubt along the way. But the most significant came last year. At the same time of the the Holiday Inn site groundbreaking, the country began shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephens said most, but not all, hotel projects were stalled for months in the U.S. as the hospitality industry prepared for huge losses. But he said Koppeis stayed with it.
For his part, Koppeis said, “Life’s always full of challenges," but that he has never walked away from them.
“The fact that he kept going was, well, all to his credit,” Stephens said.
With the difficult infrastructure work out of the way, Stephens is hopeful future development in and around the site will be smoother.
And, as a new father, Stephens said he’s hoping to push Koppeis to open a Jumpin Joe’s Inflatables — he said as they get older, his twins will need a place to run around.
