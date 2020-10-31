Murphysboro movie rental king RJ Ihle set to retire

“If conditions had remained more favorable I may not have made the decision,” he said of the timing of his retirement.

But, Ihle said, his three adult daughters have been asking him for a long time to stop the six- and seven-day-a-week work schedule and retire. In his 70s, Ihle saw this is as his time to step down as Murphysboro’s movie rental king.

But it wasn’t just the state COVID-19 shutdown that put a halt to things — the industry made a swift change, too. Ihle said studios have been on hold for months dealing with the pandemic, and have opted not to release DVDs of movies, instead sending new films directly to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. On top of this, the DVD supplier Ihle has used for decades shut down in May.

He said the first day of his closeout sale was a surprise — when he went to open the shop the Saturday after announcing his retirement, people were lined up outside. He even had to call in a friend for help and stayed open late just to accommodate his loyal customer base.

“They were grabbing up movies like they were grabbing up toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic,” Ihle said.

With 8,000 titles to choose from, he said there are still a lot of great finds in the shop.