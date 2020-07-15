Murphysboro officially renames Town Center Park after educator Carl Lee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — After a unanimous tally Tuesday, the Murphysboro City Council voted to rename Town Center Park after one of the city’s most influential Black educators.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens previously told The Southern that he has long wanted to rename the park but hadn’t, until recently, decided on who would be its namesake. He decided to propose naming the space that sits just off the town’s main drag and features a bandshell and water fountain, after Carl Lee.

In a Facebook post last week announcing his plans, Stephens detailed Lee’s many accomplishments, including attempting to integrate Murphysboro Township High School in 1916 when he was 18 years old. Lee was also among the first Black graduates from then Southern Illinois Normal University. Stephens described him as a “trailblazer and pathfinder.”

“He was a person who was undeterred by obstacles. He was a person that believed in hard work and education,” Stephens previously told The Southern.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Stephens said there was little discussion on the matter before it was put to a vote and passed.