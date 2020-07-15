Murphysboro officially renames Town Center Park after educator Carl Lee

MURPHYSBORO — After a unanimous tally Tuesday, the Murphysboro City Council voted to rename Town Center Park after one of the city’s most influential Black educators.
Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens previously told The Southern that he has long wanted to rename the park but hadn’t, until recently, decided on who would be its namesake. He decided to propose naming the space that sits just off the town’s main drag and features a bandshell and water fountain, after Carl Lee.
In a Facebook post last week announcing his plans, Stephens detailed Lee’s many accomplishments, including attempting to integrate Murphysboro Township High School in 1916 when he was 18 years old. Lee was also among the first Black graduates from then Southern Illinois Normal University. Stephens described him as a “trailblazer and pathfinder.”
“He was a person who was undeterred by obstacles. He was a person that believed in hard work and education,” Stephens previously told The Southern.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Stephens said there was little discussion on the matter before it was put to a vote and passed.
As for the significance of the renaming, Stephens said he didn’t look at it as a major watershed moment for the city — though he said it could be one of the first times something as significant as a park has been named after a Black person. More so, he looked at it as a sign of a connected community. He said renaming the park showed that the city was “doing everything we can to listen to every part of our community and then take steps so that people feel like this truly is one community.”
As for next steps, Stephens said he is shopping around for a sign or a plaque to be made in Lee’s honor. But, he said the Council also heard Tuesday a request of support for grant writers seeking $150,000 in grant funding for public art in the city. Stephens said, if approved, this would include a statue of Lee to be put in or very near the park grounds. He said he’d like to hold a public renaming event when COVID-19 recedes.
Councilman Russell Brown was a student of Lee’s and said he was very happy to see the renaming pass Tuesday night.
“He did a lot for the Black community,” he said.
Brown had Lee as both an instructor and a principal at the segregated Douglass School in Murphysboro. He previously recalled Lee looking after students, especially those whose families were poor. He was known to buy clothes and shoes for kids who needed it.
Brown said many of Lee’s former students come home for the holidays and will enjoy seeing the park under its new name, especially if the plaque is up when they come.
Brown also said this will have an impact on the Black community in Murphysboro.
“The Black community will be a little closer now,” he said. “It’ll make a big difference.”
Southern Illinoisans hold demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
‘Sharing the love’: Demonstrators in Marion march for equality, peace
Carbondale educators
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Carbondale educators
Carbondale educators
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Protesters march in Herrin
Watch Now: Protesters march in Herrin
Protesters march in Herrin
Protesters march in Herrin
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Carbondale march
Carbondale march
Carbondale march
Carbondale march
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Anna protest: 'I'm not black but I mourn with you.'
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Nearly 200 protest in Anna
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Carterville march
Carterville march
Carterville march
Watch now: Protesters march in Carterville
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Daily protest
Demonstration in Marion
Demonstration in Marion
Demonstration in Marion
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Watch Now: Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Watch Now: Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Watch Now: Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.