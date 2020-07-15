You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Murphysboro officially renames Town Center Park after educator Carl Lee
0 comments
editor's pick

Murphysboro officially renames Town Center Park after educator Carl Lee

{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — After a unanimous tally Tuesday, the Murphysboro City Council voted to rename Town Center Park after one of the city’s most influential Black educators.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens previously told The Southern that he has long wanted to rename the park but hadn’t, until recently, decided on who would be its namesake. He decided to propose naming the space that sits just off the town’s main drag and features a bandshell and water fountain, after Carl Lee.

Murphysboro mayor hopes to rename park after 'trailblazer' Carl Lee

In a Facebook post last week announcing his plans, Stephens detailed Lee’s many accomplishments, including attempting to integrate Murphysboro Township High School in 1916 when he was 18 years old. Lee was also among the first Black graduates from then Southern Illinois Normal University. Stephens described him as a “trailblazer and pathfinder.”

“He was a person who was undeterred by obstacles. He was a person that believed in hard work and education,” Stephens previously told The Southern.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Stephens said there was little discussion on the matter before it was put to a vote and passed.

As for the significance of the renaming, Stephens said he didn’t look at it as a major watershed moment for the city — though he said it could be one of the first times something as significant as a park has been named after a Black person. More so, he looked at it as a sign of a connected community. He said renaming the park showed that the city was “doing everything we can to listen to every part of our community and then take steps so that people feel like this truly is one community.”

As for next steps, Stephens said he is shopping around for a sign or a plaque to be made in Lee’s honor. But, he said the Council also heard Tuesday a request of support for grant writers seeking $150,000 in grant funding for public art in the city. Stephens said, if approved, this would include a statue of Lee to be put in or very near the park grounds. He said he’d like to hold a public renaming event when COVID-19 recedes.

Councilman Russell Brown was a student of Lee’s and said he was very happy to see the renaming pass Tuesday night.

“He did a lot for the Black community,” he said.

Brown had Lee as both an instructor and a principal at the segregated Douglass School in Murphysboro. He previously recalled Lee looking after students, especially those whose families were poor. He was known to buy clothes and shoes for kids who needed it.

Brown said many of Lee’s former students come home for the holidays and will enjoy seeing the park under its new name, especially if the plaque is up when they come.

Brown also said this will have an impact on the Black community in Murphysboro.

“The Black community will be a little closer now,” he said. “It’ll make a big difference.”

Southern Illinoisans hold demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death

+2 
Carl Lee

Carl Lee

 The Southern File Photo

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News