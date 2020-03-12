Murphysboro to cancel St. Patrick's Day parade for bad weather

Because of cold, wet weather, Murphysboro’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled.
According to the event’s Facebook page, the parade, along with the tricycle races, have been canceled. However, the page said “all other events that are part of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration (will) take place as scheduled.”
Steve Webb, executive director of the Murphysboro’s Chamber of Commerce, said the bags tournament as well as the scheduled beer and spirits tasting have been moved indoors to Brews Brothers.
— Isaac Smith
