Murphysboro to cancel St. Patrick's Day parade for bad weather
Murphysboro

Murphysboro to cancel St. Patrick's Day parade for bad weather

Murphy St. Patrick's Parade -- Float

A man tosses out candy from the Walmart car during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Murphysboro.

 Isaac Smith

Because of cold, wet weather, Murphysboro’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the parade, along with the tricycle races, have been canceled. However, the page said “all other events that are part of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration (will) take place as scheduled.”

Murphysboro St Patrick's Day Celebration set for this weekend

Steve Webb, executive director of the Murphysboro’s Chamber of Commerce, said the bags tournament as well as the scheduled beer and spirits tasting have been moved indoors to Brews Brothers.

— Isaac Smith

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

