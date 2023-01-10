Murphysboro's Liberty Theater gets $20K to improve accessibility

Sen. Tammy Duckworth has announced a $20,000 federal grant to make a restroom at Murphysboro’s Historic Liberty Theater compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.

The award, part of Congressionally Directed Spending in the recent $1.7 trillion federal 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill, will allow the theater to provide an accessible bathroom for patrons in wheelchairs or with other mobility challenges.

Duckworth said the funding is part of what used to be known as earmarks.

“A couple years ago, both Democrats and Republicans decided to bring earmarks back, because so many of these projects that are smaller projects were struggling to receive funding because they were competing against projects in cities like New York or Los Angeles,” she explained. “We realize that there was a need for some form of earmarks. And so the new form of earmarks that are now in place, congressionally directed spending.”

Duckworth said the board of the Historic Liberty Theater had applied for funding through her office for the project.

“So $20,000 is not a lot of money, but this is precisely the kind of project that just gets overlooked when you're competing against a historic theater in Los Angeles or something like that, but it's no less important to the community and, in fact, I would argue that it is even more important because Liberty Theater is so vital to the you know, the cultural heritage in Murphysboro,” she said.

Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens agreed.

“The Liberty is one of the centerpieces of our downtown. It hosts all sorts of private and public events each year, and we're just very thankful for senator backwards recognizing its importance and getting some federal dollars to help support it,” he said.

Historic Liberty Theater Treasurer Anna Clover said the funds will be used to adapt one of two restrooms near the facility’s lobby, widening the door and installing accessibility equipment.

“This will make us more accessible to the community at large,” she said. “That’s what we are here for.”

Duckworth, who uses a wheelchair herself, said projects such as this one are especially important.

“This hits home to me,” she added. “I want everybody in the community to be able to go in and enjoy the theater and understand the heritage that is there. I’m pleased that we are able to do this.”

In all, Duckworth announced more than $182 million in funded projects across the state including $600,000 for records management software upgrades for the Carbondale Police Department, $360,000 to upgrade East Grand Avenue in Williamson County and $1.2 million to Rides Mass Transit.

