Name released of Indiana girl who died after a fall in Garden of the Gods

A 10-year-old girl from Indiana died from injuries she received in a fall Friday in Shawnee National Forest.

Everly Kate Montgomery of Odon, Indiana, was visiting Garden of the Gods Recreation Area in the Shawnee National Forest, near Herod, with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she accidentally fell approximately 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. Tom Kupferer.

Everly Kate was transported by Air Evac Helicopter Service from the site of the fall to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale trauma center. She sustained multiple injuries and despite receiving emergency treatment died from those injuries. She was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Friday

Everly Kate was the daughter of Joel R. and Heather N. (Harp) Montgomery.

She was a member of Odon Christian Church and a student at North Daviess Elementary School. She was a member of Future Cougar Volleyball and Cross-Country Clubs, Girls Who Code, FRYL Softball, and the North Daviess 10U Softball Allstar Team.

Everly Kate is survived by her parents; brother, Grayson; grandparents, Steve and Karen Harp of Bloomfield, Indiana, and Richard and Shannon Montgomery of Linton, Indiana; great-grandparents, Boomie and Sharon Vaught all of Bloomfield; an aunt and uncle Ashton and Andrew Shelter of Evansville; and a cousin, Charlotte.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Odon Christian Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Meng Funeral Home in Odon is in charge of arrangements.

Visitors to Shawnee National Forest should be aware of potential dangers that exist in the forest and exercise caution.

Safety information and the latest updates on Shawnee National Forest are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee. Alerts are listed on the right side of the forest homepage. A button leading to General safety information can be found under "Commonly asked questions."