National Adoption Day creates forever families in Southern Illinois

Friday, Murphysboro’s Dena Randall finally got to tell the inquisitive little boy, “Yes, today is your day.”

The youngster had been asking every morning for more almost a year if it was his adoption day. He knew Dena and her husband Allen had already adopted his siblings and, although he did not really understand the difference between being a foster son and being adopted, he was eager nonetheless.

He also didn’t really understand the tears in the Randalls' eyes – tears of joy following the finalization of his and his brother’s adoption by his foster parents into their family Friday during the annual National Adoption Day observation at the Williamson County Courthouse. His adoption was one of 18 this day.

Williamson County Circuit Court Judge Amanda Gott presided over the court hearings, giving children “forever families.”

“I am excited to preside over National Adoption Day in Williamson County this year, particularly as we return this to the full celebration of this event for the first time since COVID-19. Participating in the adoption process and assisting children in finding their forever homes is the best thing we do in the legal profession, and I am proud to play a small role in the process,” Gott said.

Adoption is not a new experience for the Randalls, who now have adopted a total of six children from foster care. Other families, including Amanda and John Smith of Pittsburg, completed adoptions as well. The Smiths adopted 3 year-old Memphis.

“This just completes our family,” Amanda Smith said. The couple previously had adopted two of Memphis’ siblings. “We just couldn’t imagine not having them with us. This means they get to stay together – we all get to stay together –and it expands our family. It makes us whole and complete.”

National Adoption Day is unlike most days at the courthouse, filled with laughter, hugs and happy tears. Throughout the lobby, representatives from foster care agencies and support organizations, along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services offered celebratory cookies and cupcakes as well as information on post-adoption services.

Wendy Ingersoll, DCFS southern region administrator, said adoption gives permanency to children in foster care, many of whom have been in care for two years or more.

“It’s closure,” she said. “These children have families that are committed to them and it is an exciting day for the children and for their adoptive parents.”

According to DCFS, about 1,800 Illinois children were adopted into permanent families during the last fiscal year. Even though officials celebrate those adoptions, they say many more are needed. The agency said there are more than 20,600 children and youth in care waiting for families.

Ingersoll added that there are misconceptions about adoption from foster care.

“People don’t realize that even after the adoption is complete, there are a number of supportive services provided,” she explained. “DCFS continues with a monthly stipend for these families and they get a medical card for the children and if there are any other extenuating circumstances, we try to put those services in place as well.”

She added that the state covers the costs of adoption from foster care, including attorney fees.

The Williamson County event is part of National Adoption Day events across the country, usually held the Saturday before thanksgiving. Since its inception in 2000, more than 75,000 adoptions have been completed in the U.S. as part of the observation.