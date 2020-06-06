Nearly 100 attend Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta Saturday

SPARTA — Despite rumors to the contrary, Sparta’s Justice for Black Lives rally on Saturday started and ended with peace.
Saturday's demonstration, the second in two days, saw at least 100 people march from the city's police department to its high school. When gathered there, a variety of speakers addressed the crowd.
Protests and civil disobedience flared around the country last week after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis Police custody after a white officer knelt with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Video from a bystander captured the moment. Viewers can hear Floyd begging for relief, saying “I can't breathe," and calling out "mama."
Sparta’s rally coincided with many others throughout the region’s cities and small towns. News of the rally spread quickly, as did unfounded rumors that demonstrators from the amorphous “antifa” group would be coming to burn farmsteads and kill livestock. The primary source of the rumors was a discredited conspiracy theory website that has routinely been banned from platforms like Facebook.
What seems to distinguish this moment’s push for racial justice in Southern Illinois is the number of gatherings that are taking place beyond the borders of Carbondale, a liberal-leaning university town.
Chad White, 46, gathered to march in his hometown for the second time Saturday. He said he’s been encouraged to see protests branch out from the big towns and come to rural Southern Illinois. He said the events offer opportunities to tell people that the problems black people face aren’t just big city problems.
“I just think a lot of people don’t realize how it is for black people in America,” he said. He brought up an example from his own life in Sparta. He recalled a moment when he and his brother, in their high school years, got into a fight at their house with two white people. He said their front door's window was punched out, and when the police were called, White and his brother were almost the ones taken to jail.
“People don’t think it’s here, but it is,” White said.
He said he just hopes that with the rise of these protests, people realize “it’s bigger than George Floyd.”
This was the second demonstration in Carbondale since Floyd’s death and saw nearly 800 people gather at the Civic Center, and then march to the city’s police department.
Chris Carr grew up in Sparta but lives in Shiloh. He was among those who spoke to the crowd of protesters. He said those who say black people should stop killing each other — that this is a bigger issue than police brutality — have a point. However, he said that no black person would ever kill another black person because of the color of their skin. That is the difference, he said.
Rosetta Clay was one of the organizers of Saturday's demonstration. She remarked that “trust begins with relationships” and called on everyone there to begin reaching out to form them. But she also provided a bit of context for her life and struggles as a black woman living in small town America. She recalled her school integrating, and said her grades slipped because of the color of her skin, not because of her work ethic. She told the story of her husband, a correctional officer, discovering Ku Klux Klan recruitment materials in a desk at the prison.
Korshawn Johnson led a peaceful protest rally and march Friday evening in Herrin with the help of several other organizers.
Johnnie Williams, 19, was one of the last speakers Saturday, and his address was somewhat impromptu. He said action as well as words were needed to bring black youth out of the struggles of previous generations.
He said racism goes well beyond a person using racist slurs or denying service because of a person’s skin color. He said someone seeing a black man in a parking lot and locking their car more than once counts, too.
“We hear those three locks and it hurts,” Williams said.
Commenting on the ministers who spoke Saturday about God’s will and his love, he said this: “I feel like this is a subject we can’t just pray about."
God had 500 years to fix the problem of institutional racism in America, he said, but actions by his followers were needed to finish the work.
