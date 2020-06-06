Nearly 100 attend Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta Saturday

“I just think a lot of people don’t realize how it is for black people in America,” he said. He brought up an example from his own life in Sparta. He recalled a moment when he and his brother, in their high school years, got into a fight at their house with two white people. He said their front door's window was punched out, and when the police were called, White and his brother were almost the ones taken to jail.

“People don’t think it’s here, but it is,” White said.

He said he just hopes that with the rise of these protests, people realize “it’s bigger than George Floyd.”

Chris Carr grew up in Sparta but lives in Shiloh. He was among those who spoke to the crowd of protesters. He said those who say black people should stop killing each other — that this is a bigger issue than police brutality — have a point. However, he said that no black person would ever kill another black person because of the color of their skin. That is the difference, he said.