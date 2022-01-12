Nearly 100 Galatia students absent, prompting cancellation; Herrin schools weigh closure

An upswing in positive COVID-19 test results has forced one area school district to cancel classes and another warning it may do the same because of staff shortages.

With nearly one-fourth of its student population out, Galatia Community Unit School District No. 1 has cancelled all classes, extra-curricular activities and sporting events until Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Herrin Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson has said that closures may be coming to his district.

In a letter to parents posted on social media yesterday, Galatia Superintendent Shain Crank said the district had almost 100 students absent Tuesday and with several staff members testing positive for the virus, the district’s ability to staff buildings and serve bus routes has been impacted.

Crank said in his letter that he is optimistic about returning to classes next week.

“Not being in session over the next three days and subsequent holiday weekend will let staff and students recover, keep students from getting further behind, provides us a time for deep cleaning of the district buildings/buses and hopefully slow down the spread of COVID,” he wrote.

Also in a social media post to families Tuesday, Herrin Community Unit School District No. 4 Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson conveyed challenges facing the district because of COVID-19.

“Overall, it has been difficult to operate at our normal level of operations due to many teachers and staff being out for sickness,” he wrote. “I tell you this because I want you to be prepared in the event we are unable to have school due to staff shortages.”

Wilson expressed a desire to continue in-person instruction, but said, if necessary, emergency closures would happen.

Both superintendents were unavailable for comment.

