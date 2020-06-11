Nearly 100 gather in Pinckneyville for Black Lives Matter rally

PINCKNEYVILLE — Sophie Kelly wondered why no one in her hometown of Pinckneyville had planned a protest or rally to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Since George Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis Police custody on Memorial Day after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, protests have been held around the world, including in several small Southern Illinois towns like Anna, Benton and Carterville.
Kelly posed the question about a Pinckneyville rally on Facebook. Her friends Mikayla Rhienecker and Logan Wildermuth were considering organizing a rally there, too.
“We felt like Pinckneyville needs a change. I’ve heard stories of people who are afraid to come to Pinckneyville,” Rhienecker said. “They call us the friendly little city, but we’re not really that friendly.”
Wildermuth decided he had to help his friends.
The three friends in Pinckneyville started planning. The friends, who are all white, got some negative comments on Facebook for “stealing the voice” of the community’s people of color.
Tory Woods, who is an African American employed by Perry County government, disagrees. She was one of nearly 100 people who gathered in Pinckneyville's square Thursday afternoon for the Black Lives Matter rally.
“They are not taking away a black person’s voice. They are stepping up to say these things are not OK,” Woods said.
Woods has experienced racism at her job with the county. When a customer did not like an answer Woods gave her, she called Woods a racist slur, she said. A co-worker asked the customer to leave. Woods praised former County Board Chairman Jim Epplin for vowing that would not happen again.
“I’m a strong girl. I can handle it. My grandmother taught me to treat people by who they are (their character), not by the color of their skin," Woods said.
Woods did not experience racism in her job with Illinois Department of Agriculture in Carbondale and Pinckneyville, she said. She said she doesn’t know why these kinds of incidents still happen in Pinckneyville, pointing out that Robert Spencer, the city’s African American mayor, was re-elected for a second term, which he is currently serving.
One person showed up Thursday to seemingly disagree with the message of the protesters. Ron Kreid shouted “all lives matter,” “Jesus loves you and me,” and other phrases using an electronic bullhorn. At times, it seemed like he was trying to drown out the group of protestors gathered across from Perry County Courthouse. A Pinckneyville Police officer asked him to move across the street, and he complied.
“Why say all lives matter when black lives are being attacked?” Woods asked. “I want to see us grow and become one. Let’s all come together and support one another.”
Kreid’s shouting made 11-year-old Jacelyn, who did not give her last name, feel very angry.
“We’re not protesting all lives. We want black lives to matter, and right now they are being killed because of the color of their skin,” she said.
Mayor Spencer attended to make sure everything stayed peaceful. He is encouraged by the group of young people who were protesting. It was a group of different races.
“We need to be on the same page, and not be white against black. It’s about justice. That’s what we need to do — work together,” he said.
