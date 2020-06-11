Nearly 100 gather in Pinckneyville for Black Lives Matter rally

“They are not taking away a black person’s voice. They are stepping up to say these things are not OK,” Woods said.

Woods has experienced racism at her job with the county. When a customer did not like an answer Woods gave her, she called Woods a racist slur, she said. A co-worker asked the customer to leave. Woods praised former County Board Chairman Jim Epplin for vowing that would not happen again.

“I’m a strong girl. I can handle it. My grandmother taught me to treat people by who they are (their character), not by the color of their skin," Woods said.

Woods did not experience racism in her job with Illinois Department of Agriculture in Carbondale and Pinckneyville, she said. She said she doesn’t know why these kinds of incidents still happen in Pinckneyville, pointing out that Robert Spencer, the city’s African American mayor, was re-elected for a second term, which he is currently serving.

One person showed up Thursday to seemingly disagree with the message of the protesters. Ron Kreid shouted “all lives matter,” “Jesus loves you and me,” and other phrases using an electronic bullhorn. At times, it seemed like he was trying to drown out the group of protestors gathered across from Perry County Courthouse. A Pinckneyville Police officer asked him to move across the street, and he complied.