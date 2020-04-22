Nearly 70 residents, staff of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon have tested positive for COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON — Nearly 70 residents and employees of a long-term care facility in Mount Vernon have tested positive for COVID-19.
A representative of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon, which offers assisted living and memory care, said Wednesday that a total of 76 residents (almost all of those residing at the community) and 38 employees have now been tested.
The results were as follows: 53 residents and 14 employees tested positive; 23 residents and 24 employees tested negative. A few remaining residents are waiting to be tested, said Amira Fahoum, with Compass Senior Living, the Oregon-based company that owns the facility.
Eight residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are now hospitalized, Fahoum said. That's up from a single resident who had been hospitalized as of Monday.
"We will continue to keep the safety of our residents and team members our absolute priority," Fahoum said in an emailed statement to The Southern. "We are heartened by the tremendous spirit we've seen displayed by our residents, team members, our residents' families, our local officials, and local hospitals as we've all responded to this unprecedented situation."
Of those tested positive, most have not shown any symptoms and one employee has already recovered and was cleared by the health department to return to work, Fahoum said.
The Jefferson County Health Department reported Sunday that its staff had been working with the long-term care facility for several days to test residents after one person was hospitalized last week and tested positive for the virus.
Prior to Sunday, the health department had only reported about a dozen cases in Jefferson County.
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 76 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. Two of these have resulted in deaths. Six of the positive cases have been released from isolation, according to the health department.
In addition to reporting new cases from GreenTree, the health department also reported Wednesday four other newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Three of those individuals — a female in her 40s, a female in her teens, and a male in his 60s — are isolating at home. A male in his 70s is hospitalized.
The state has contracted with the Drury Inn in Mount Vernon to provide alternative housing to employees working at GreenTree so that they can protect their families. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that it had "activated" the facility for use upon receiving information about the outbreak at GreenTree.
Fahoum said GreenTree has had stringent policies in place for six weeks that have included limiting visitors, screening all employees and essential visitors prior to entry, enhanced cleaning procedures and careful monitoring of residents for any symptoms associated with COVID-19, among others. Facility staff is working with state and local health officials to prioritize resident and worker safety during the outbreak, she said.
"We continue to be proud of the efforts made by those team members that have dedicated, at risk to their own health, to caring for the residents," she said. "We have received positive support from family members during this time, which is greatly appreciated by our team."
This story has been updated with new information provided by GreenTree staff.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|2
|0
|0
|Franklin
|7
|0
|4
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson
|49
|6
|20
|Jefferson
|76
|2
|6
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|Massac
|3
|0
|2
|Perry
|1
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|10
|0
|2
|Randolph
|63
|1
|40
|Saline
|3
|0
|1
|Union
|5
|0
|0
|Williamson
|17
|0
|7
|White
|1
|0
|0
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
