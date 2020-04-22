Nearly 70 residents, staff of GreenTree at Mt. Vernon have tested positive for COVID-19

The Jefferson County Health Department reported Sunday that its staff had been working with the long-term care facility for several days to test residents after one person was hospitalized last week and tested positive for the virus.

Prior to Sunday, the health department had only reported about a dozen cases in Jefferson County.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 76 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County. Two of these have resulted in deaths. Six of the positive cases have been released from isolation, according to the health department.

In addition to reporting new cases from GreenTree, the health department also reported Wednesday four other newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Three of those individuals — a female in her 40s, a female in her teens, and a male in his 60s — are isolating at home. A male in his 70s is hospitalized.

The state has contracted with the Drury Inn in Mount Vernon to provide alternative housing to employees working at GreenTree so that they can protect their families. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that it had "activated" the facility for use upon receiving information about the outbreak at GreenTree.