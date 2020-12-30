Nearly two-thirds of Jackson County health care workers have received COVID-19 vaccine

CARBONDALE — Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, health care workers began forming lines near the concession area inside Southern Illinois University’s Banterra Center.
Some filed to the left and others to the right as they made their way to tables manned by Jackson County Health Department staff who were administering the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Andy Riffey, a physician at SIU Student Health Services, was first in line to receive his. “I’m excited about it,” he said after rolling up his sleeve for the injection procedure that lasted less than 30 seconds.
Riffey was at the front of the line because he’d volunteered to help out with the Jackson County Health Department’s vaccine clinic after receiving his shot. He was one of two physicians assigned to a waiting area near the door where people were advised to sit for 15 to 30 minutes post-vaccination in the event they would develop a rare allergic reaction or other adverse effects.
The vast majority of people do not, and the wait time is considered optional.
“The health department has been a huge help with us at the university … it’s the least that we could do is come over and volunteer some of our time to help them out during this period,” Riffey said.
Wednesday’s clinic inside the SIU basketball arena was the first one held by the Jackson County Health Department, though more will follow. Administrator Bart Hagston said the health department initially gave all of the doses allocated for the county to Southern Illinois Healthcare to administer to its staff.
Of the 1,300 doses received last week, SIH received 1,000 of them and the health department reserved 300 for Wednesday’s clinic.
That opened up the opportunity for other health care workers beyond those who work at SIH to receive their shots. Among those invited were employees of Shawnee Health Services, SIU Carbondale Family Medicine, SIU Student Health Services and various other private medical and dental clinics. By the end of the day, 250 people had been vaccinated, Hagston said. The health department is holding another clinic next week for these same providers.
In upcoming clinics, invites will be extended to mental health and substance abuse workers, eye doctors, public health staff and funeral directors.
Hagston said there are about 4,000 front-line health care workers in Jackson County eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1a of the distribution plan. Initial doses of the vaccine hit Southern Illinois on Dec. 16.
Since then — counting hundreds of doses administered this week between the health department and SIH — Hagston said upward of 2,500 workers have received vaccine shots, or nearly two-thirds of those eligible.
Jackson County's health department is providing the vaccine to qualified individuals who either live or work within its jurisdiction. “We’re not going to get picky,” he said. “We want to remove as many barriers as we can to people getting the vaccine.”
Hours of work went into planning Wednesday’s clinic, said Annette Greer, the health department’s director of nursing. In a tent outside, an employee screened visitors prior to entrance, asking if they had any signs of COVID-19 or had been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Once inside, they were directed toward one of two lines forming on either side of the arena’s concourse. Afterward, they made their way to a socially distanced seating area near the entrance for a brief monitoring period.
While waiting, patients received paperwork from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informing them how to sign up for an optional monitoring program or text message alerts for when their second dose is due.
Greer said the setup of Wednesday’s clinic was similar to how the health department runs a flu vaccination clinic. But it required a larger waiting area and more people on hand to answer questions since the vaccine is new. Greer said staff from multiple departments came together to help with the initial clinic.
Beyond the importance of getting front-line workers vaccinated, Greer said it’s been helpful to start with health care workers because they are, by and large, more comfortable with the process. The health department will use lessons learned during these early clinics to guide planning for when more members of the general public become eligible.
Part of the logistical challenges of administering the doses is ensuring people return for their second. For full effectiveness, the Moderna vaccine requires a second dose no sooner than 28 days after the first; the Pfizer vaccine requires a minimum 21-day waiting period.
Hagston said it’s impossible to predict when the county will be able to open up the vaccine to the next group of eligible individuals, as timing is dependent upon the shipment of doses received each week. But he said it’s feasible the county could move to Phase 1b within the next three to four weeks.
That phase will include twice as many Jackson County residents and/or workers — about 8,000. Police officers, firefighters, teachers, postal workers, correctional officers and other essential front-line workers are among those who will be eligible. That phase will also be open to citizens age 75 and older, per recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to the CDC. The state may choose to open the group up to slightly younger seniors as well to account for age differences in those dying of COVID-19 in minority populations compared to the nationwide average. The age eligibility is expected to be determined by state health officials some time this week, Hagston said.
Hagston said the health department is receiving a lot of calls from people wanting to know when they can get theirs, and is working to provide clear information to the public as soon as it’s known. "We just ask that the public be patient," he said.
Hagston said his "best guess" is that it will be at least April before the vaccine is available to members of the public not included in previous phases because of their work, age or underlying medical conditions.
Though the end is still months away, Hagston and Greer said the hundreds of people receiving the vaccine in Southern Illinois each week is a sign of progress.
“It’s kind of like you can see the end of the tunnel a little bit,” Greer said. “That glimmer of hope is there.”
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI