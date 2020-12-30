Nearly two-thirds of Jackson County health care workers have received COVID-19 vaccine

Part of the logistical challenges of administering the doses is ensuring people return for their second. For full effectiveness, the Moderna vaccine requires a second dose no sooner than 28 days after the first; the Pfizer vaccine requires a minimum 21-day waiting period.

Hagston said it’s impossible to predict when the county will be able to open up the vaccine to the next group of eligible individuals, as timing is dependent upon the shipment of doses received each week. But he said it’s feasible the county could move to Phase 1b within the next three to four weeks.

That phase will include twice as many Jackson County residents and/or workers — about 8,000. Police officers, firefighters, teachers, postal workers, correctional officers and other essential front-line workers are among those who will be eligible. That phase will also be open to citizens age 75 and older, per recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to the CDC. The state may choose to open the group up to slightly younger seniors as well to account for age differences in those dying of COVID-19 in minority populations compared to the nationwide average. The age eligibility is expected to be determined by state health officials some time this week, Hagston said.