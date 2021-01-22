Need a COVID-19 test in Southern Illinois? Here's how to get one.

If you need to get tested for COVID-19, here are the contact numbers to make an appointment.
Franklin County
Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. - 800-408-7351
Franklin Hospital - 618-435-9700
Jackson County
Shawnee Health Service - 618-519-9200
Southern Illinois Healthcare - 844-988-7800
Jefferson County
Crossroads Community Hospital - 618-246-2004 (Walk-in)
SSM Expess Clinic - 618-899-3278
Perry County
Marshall Browning Hospital - 618-542-1092
Pinckneyville Community Hospital - 618-357-5915
Randolph County
Memorial Hospital, Chester - 618-826-4581, ext. 1339
Red Bud Regional Hospital - 618-282-5165
Williamson County
Heartland Regional Medical Center - 888-543-2786
Southern Seven Region including Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties
Southern Illinois Healthcare 844-988-7800 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. line)
Massac County
Massac Memorial Hospital 618-638-1344 (24/7 line)
Saline County
Community Health Emergency Services - 618-253-8450
Ferrell Hospital - 618-273-2275
McCraken County in Kentucky
Baptist Health - 270-575-2100 (24-hour line)
Cape Girardeau County in Missouri
St. Francis Medical Center 573-331-4200 (7 a.m.-5 p.m. line)
