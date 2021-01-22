 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Need a COVID-19 test in Southern Illinois? Here's how to get one.
0 comments

Need a COVID-19 test in Southern Illinois? Here's how to get one.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If you need to get tested for COVID-19, here are the contact numbers to make an appointment.

Franklin County 

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. - 800-408-7351

Franklin Hospital - 618-435-9700

Jackson County

Shawnee Health Service - 618-519-9200

Southern Illinois Healthcare - 844-988-7800

Jefferson County

Crossroads Community Hospital - 618-246-2004 (Walk-in)

SSM Expess Clinic - 618-899-3278

Perry County

Marshall Browning Hospital - 618-542-1092

Pinckneyville Community Hospital - 618-357-5915

Randolph County

Memorial Hospital, Chester - 618-826-4581, ext. 1339

Red Bud Regional Hospital - 618-282-5165

Williamson County

Southern Illinois Healthcare - 844-988-7800

Heartland Regional Medical Center - 888-543-2786

Southern Seven Region including Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties

Southern Illinois Healthcare 844-988-7800 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. line)

Massac County

Massac Memorial Hospital 618-638-1344 (24/7 line)

Saline County

Community Health Emergency Services - 618-253-8450

Ferrell Hospital - 618-273-2275

McCraken County in Kentucky

Baptist Health - 270-575-2100 (24-hour line)

Cape Girardeau County in Missouri

St. Francis Medical Center 573-331-4200 (7 a.m.-5 p.m. line)

·

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Midwest governors encourage residents to plan for vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News