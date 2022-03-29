Neighborhood Co-op Grocery to host annual Feed Your Neighbor 5K run

Mark your calendars for the 2022 Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Feed Your Neighbor 5K Run/Walk! This fun annual event will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. at Turley Park, located at the corner of West Main and Glenview in Carbondale, and will feature live music, refreshments, door prizes, and more. The race will be professionally timed by River to River Runners and is a certified course.

All proceeds will support Good Samaritan House of Carbondale, which provides a food pantry, soup kitchen, emergency shelter, transitional housing, and emergency assistance to the area’s most vulnerable citizens. Participants are also asked to bring non-perishable food items on race day, which will be donated to Good Samaritan House.

“Our annual 5K race invites people of all ages to share in a healthy activity while also supporting an organization that is dedicated to helping people in need,” said Amy Dion, Brand Manager for the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery. “If people want to help, but are unable to participate in the race, we’re also encouraging a new option. We’re inviting a minimum of 200 people to donate just $10 to Good Samaritan House directly at paypal.me/goodsamhouse.”

Over the past year, Good Samaritan House in Carbondale served 13,208 meals, provided shelter to 264 people in their residential program for a total of 3,506 nights stayed, and served 3,526 individuals and 1,052 households, including 1,141 children, through their food pantry. The organization’s Emergency Assistance Program also helped 336 individuals with rent, utility payments, work, prescriptions, travel, identification, and more.

Runners/walkers may sign up in person for this year’s race at the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery, 1815 West Main in Carbondale, online at www.neighborhood.coop/5k, or at the event. On-site registration begins at 4 p.m. on race day. If registered by April 1, all runners and walkers will receive a race t-shirt in their size and a swag bag.

Top male and female runners will be awarded a $100 Co-op gift card, and all participants will be entered for a variety of door prizes, including locally-donated products, services, and gift certificates for area restaurants and other businesses.

For more information about the race, contact Amy Dion at (618) 529-3533, amy@Neighborhood.Coop. Watch for updates at www.facebook.com/carbondalecoop.

