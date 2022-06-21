Nelson completes three decades of service to Carbondale's people and animals

Despite having a degree as an animal medical technician and 14 years of experience with the Jackson County Humane Society, Cindy Nelson still had lessons to learn when she became Carbondale’s animal control officer in 1990. Lessons like how to deal with skunks.

“I eventually learned – after being sprayed four times – how to handle them. You can fold their tails down underneath them and they can’t spray,” she said.

Skunk spray prevention is just one of the tricks Nelson has learned in her efforts to serve the animals and people of Carbondale. It’s a technique she hopes she will no longer have to use after July 1 when she retires.

Those sprayings are among the parts of the job Nelson said she will not necessarily miss when she retires from a role of 32 years, one that has changed a great deal over the years.

“When I started, I was bringing in over 100 animals a month. I actually saw packs of dogs then. It wasn’t just one or two, it was a full pack,” she said.

Maybe that’s why people in her line of work often were referred to then as “dog catchers,” a term she has worked to change.

“My big thing was professionalism and that it was animal control. I used to have to correct people,” she recalled, adding that she regularly received specialized training and was Illinois’ first nationally certified animal control officer. She even was named the national animal control officer of the year in 1998.

And, oh, the animals she has dealt with during her tenure. There have been countless dogs, cats, birds, reptiles (“The biggest snake I ever dealt with was a 15-foot boa constrictor,” she said.) and wildlife ranging from raccoons and deer to – more recently – armadillos.

There has been a lot of on-the-job learning. Her work and her approach is part veterinarian, part psychologist, part reference librarian and sometimes, that of a detective.

“There are cases and situations where I actually go, ‘OK, what am I going to do about this?’ It’s like a puzzle and we have to figure it out.”

Occasionally, she's called on peers, one of whom she knew really well: her husband Lloyd. He served as the Jackson County animal control officer for 38 years prior to his death in 2019.

“We worked together really well,” she said. “If I had a problem, he had a problem. We didn’t even have to speak. We knew exactly what the other one was going to do.”

Officially a member of the Carbondale Police Department, Nelson sometimes would have to call upon her colleagues on the police force for help and vice versa.

“I rarely would call for any assistance, but officers knew that when I did make the call, that I needed somebody right then,” she said, adding that she tried to do the same for them. “Our officers are great, but when you are going into an animal situation, you want an animal person.”

And, Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said the officers have always wanted her.

“She works so closely with our police officers. Most police officers are not trained, nor do they want to deal with animals, so she’s there,” he said. “Cindy is incomparable in regards to her compassion and care for animals and for their protection and safety,” he said. “She’s always right by our side and is going to be greatly missed.”

As an animal control officer (or “Puppy Police” as she says), Nelson has the ability to issue citations and remove animals from homes, but it’s not something she prefers to do.

“I’m not a big ticket writer. Instead, I try to educate people and work with dog owners. I don’t want to take a dog out of its environment because that doesn’t work,” she explained. “My philosophy has always been to do what is best for the animal, whether it is to rescue or simply education for the owner.”

“But,” she continued, “If we feel the animal is in trouble, we can take an animal. We’ve actually arrested people and there have been some sent to jail.”

Over three decades and thousands of calls, Nelson has seen a little bit of everything, including some situations she would like to forget: dog fights or cats killed under the hood of an automobile when it was started. She’s also been the one answering calls from pet owners in mourning.

“I’ve done some things that are not in my job description. I’ve had elderly people call when their dog has passed away and they’ve had no means of disposal. In a way, those are some of the worst calls because they’re upset and I get teary-eyed.”

In that sense, her work has been as much about people as it has animals.

“I know how they feel and I am sympathetic. After all, I’m a dog owner, too.”

She said not only has she learned over 32 years, but the public’s approach to animals has changed, too.

“When I first started, the litter populations and the unwanted animals were large numbers, but now there are so many humane groups and spay-neuter programs that it is not like that anymore,” she said. “People now are so much more caring and they’re treating animals a lot better.”

Nelson said after a combined 48 years of working with animals, she is eager for a “little bit of a break” and spending time relaxing with her own dogs, thinking back on her time with the city.

“It's been a lot of hard work and you're in the elements,” she said. “You're hot, you're cold and you’re dirty. It’s been a tough job, but it’s been a good one,” she said.

