New addition more than doubles space at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado

Ferrell Hospital, with more than 250 employees, is one of the largest employers in the area. Last year, the hospital had 1,007 total admissions, 12,111 outpatient registrations, and 6,043 emergency care visits.

The number of specialty services has also grown in recent years, and the newly expanded facility will allow additional specialties to begin practicing at Ferrell in 2021, including ENT, orthopedics and oncology.

“Our vision, as it has been for years, is that the residents of our community can receive the majority of their health care needs right here at Ferrell,” Dr. Nate Oldham, chief of staff at Ferrell Hospital, said. “This new state-of-the-art hospital will dramatically improve the patient experience, while at the same time keeping our commitment to the compassionate hometown care that our community has become accustomed to at Ferrell.”

During the ceremony, Coleman said the newly completed facility is beautiful, but that is not the most important aspect of the hospital.

“The care that is provided inside these walls will be what sets Ferrell Hospital apart,” she said.

For more information about the hospital, visit www.ferrellhosp.org or visit the hospital’s Facebook page.

