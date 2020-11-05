New addition more than doubles space at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado

ELDORADO — Ferrell Hospital officials and community leaders celebrated the completion of the hospital’s $34 million expansion and modernization project on Oct. 30 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was limited in attendance due to current statewide COVID-19 restrictions, but the ceremony was broadcast live on the Ferrell Hospital Facebook page.
The project more than doubled the hospital’s footprint, adding 55,000 square feet of new space to the hospital’s previous 33,000 square feet.
The addition includes a new emergency department, operating rooms and endoscopy suite; enhanced radiology and lab services; 15 new private patient rooms; and an infusion area. New public areas, such as the cafeteria and lobbies, also were modernized and expanded.
“This beautiful, modern facility will help us provide the most-needed and best-possible emergency, surgical and hospital-based care to patients here in Eldorado and throughout Southern Illinois,” Alisa Coleman, hospital CEO, said in a press release. “Now that the new construction phase is over, we will begin modernizing the original facility, including patient rooms, physician offices and support areas.”
Coleman shared what she called “fun facts” about the new hospital during the ceremony. The hospital contains more than 100 miles of electrical wiring, 15 miles of conduit and 33 miles of metal studs.
Ferrell Hospital, with more than 250 employees, is one of the largest employers in the area. Last year, the hospital had 1,007 total admissions, 12,111 outpatient registrations, and 6,043 emergency care visits.
The number of specialty services has also grown in recent years, and the newly expanded facility will allow additional specialties to begin practicing at Ferrell in 2021, including ENT, orthopedics and oncology.
“Our vision, as it has been for years, is that the residents of our community can receive the majority of their health care needs right here at Ferrell,” Dr. Nate Oldham, chief of staff at Ferrell Hospital, said. “This new state-of-the-art hospital will dramatically improve the patient experience, while at the same time keeping our commitment to the compassionate hometown care that our community has become accustomed to at Ferrell.”
During the ceremony, Coleman said the newly completed facility is beautiful, but that is not the most important aspect of the hospital.
“The care that is provided inside these walls will be what sets Ferrell Hospital apart,” she said.
For more information about the hospital, visit www.ferrellhosp.org or visit the hospital’s Facebook page.
