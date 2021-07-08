New Arrowleaf development in Vienna anticipates future growth

VIENNA — As Arrowleaf continues to expand its home base in Vienna, their leadership, as well as city leadership, is excited for what the future holds both for the city and the organization itself.
This excitement was on full display Thursday as Arrowleaf leadership and Vienna dignitaries gathered to break ground on the group’s fourth campus in the city. This one will be office space for ten administrative employees. It will be located at 300 Redbud Lane in Vienna.
Arrowleaf provides a wide variety of human services that help clients through life’s difficult points. It helps clients deal with things like depression and anxiety, substance use, parenting, care-giving, education, employment, economic stability, navigating the demands of daily life with a disability and maintaining independence in older age.
Arrowleaf, according to its website, “works to build well-being for Southern Illinoisans throughout their lives so they can weather life’s storms (and) reach their full potential.” The group serves the southernmost seven counties in the state.
Rollie Hawk, Arrowleaf’s chief information officer, said the group has grown by leaps and bounds in the last decade, despite funding ups and downs because of the state budget impasse. But, Hawk said there is anticipation of even more growth in the future.
“We’ve got to get ourselves to a point where we’re able to expand when we need to,” Hawk said.
This newest development, a new 7,600 square-foot office complex, officially started construction Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony. The development will invest $1.6 million into the building’s construction.
Vienna’s mayor, Steve Penrod, said the building is just another example of Arrowleaf’s commitment to the city. He said the city is “tickled” that Arrowleaf has chosen Vienna as their base of operations — Hawk said the city is perfect because it is centrally-located to the other communities the group serves.
While the optics of new buildings going in, especially ones visible from the interstate, are good, Penrod said the tangential boost Arrowleaf brings to the local economy can’t be discounted.
“It snowballs,” he said of the clients and employees Arrowleaf brings to town. Penrod said these people using gas stations and eating meals in town does a lot for the city’s economy.
Hawk said the pandemic has highlighted just what social service agencies, like Arrowleaf, do and anticipated that because of this more and more people will be reaching out to take advantage of them.
While COVID-19 didn’t directly increase demands for services, it likely pointed out the need for some, Hawk said. But this need is not new and is certainly not shrinking, he said.
“The need is great,” Hawk said.