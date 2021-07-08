New Arrowleaf development in Vienna anticipates future growth

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This newest development, a new 7,600 square-foot office complex, officially started construction Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony. The development will invest $1.6 million into the building’s construction.

Vienna’s mayor, Steve Penrod, said the building is just another example of Arrowleaf’s commitment to the city. He said the city is “tickled” that Arrowleaf has chosen Vienna as their base of operations — Hawk said the city is perfect because it is centrally-located to the other communities the group serves.

While the optics of new buildings going in, especially ones visible from the interstate, are good, Penrod said the tangential boost Arrowleaf brings to the local economy can’t be discounted.

“It snowballs,” he said of the clients and employees Arrowleaf brings to town. Penrod said these people using gas stations and eating meals in town does a lot for the city’s economy.

Hawk said the pandemic has highlighted just what social service agencies, like Arrowleaf, do and anticipated that because of this more and more people will be reaching out to take advantage of them.

While COVID-19 didn’t directly increase demands for services, it likely pointed out the need for some, Hawk said. But this need is not new and is certainly not shrinking, he said.