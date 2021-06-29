 Skip to main content
New Carbondale festival features skateboarding competition, live glassblowing and music
New Carbondale festival features skateboarding competition, live glassblowing and music

Backlot Fest 2021

Flyer for new Backlot Fest planned for Jul 11 in Carbondale

 From Legal Smile Facebook

CARBONDALE — Being stuck at home for 15 months has a lot of people antsy — and Jacob Buckman wanted to give them an outlet for it.

The owner of Carbondale head shop Legal Smile schemed to put something together initially to celebrate customers but COVID-19 dashed that plan.

Then he wanted to have an event on 7/10 — a stoner holiday similar to 4/20. But again, he said it was postponed due of COVID.

When restrictions finally eased, virus case numbers fell, and vaccinations rose, he and others decided to throw a party in the back lot behind the shop.

When the plans for Backlot Fest were hatched, many businesses and events were still shut down. Carbondale still was planning to not have its stalwart Sunset Concert series so Buckman and others wanted to fill that gap.

“Well, this may be a good option to give some people something to do,” he said.

But he wanted to grow beyond just a small gathering behind his shop. He wanted a party. So, he reached out to next door neighbors in Keepers Quarters.

“Can’t wait to host an event with the Legal Smile crew,” Doug Robins, owner of Keepers Quarters, said at the idea of working with Buckman on the festival. He is working with the city and bringing the liquor license.

Then Buckman reached out to Slabz Skate Shop across town.

Together they hatched a plan to host a handful of bands and live glassblowing, serve food and drinks and host a skateboarding competition on July 11 at Saluki Plaza Parking Lot adjacent to the Legal Smile and Keepers parking lots.

There’s no grand plan or agenda with the party — no pretense for the event beyond having a good time. But Buckman and Robinson wouldn’t dash the idea of having the event again next year.

“I can't promise this but if this goes well, I mean, why not do it again?” Buckman said.

Robinson saw no reason this couldn’t be added to the list of recurring Carbondale parties, festivals and downtown events.

“The more the merrier,” Robinson said.

Backlot Fest will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 11 and feature performances from Guerilla Theory, Bad Ghost and Trouble Chasin’. Glass artist Chad G, a prominent glassblower featured at Legal Smile, will be on site blowing glass.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

