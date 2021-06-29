New Carbondale festival features skateboarding competition, live glassblowing and music

CARBONDALE — Being stuck at home for 15 months has a lot of people antsy — and Jacob Buckman wanted to give them an outlet for it.

The owner of Carbondale head shop Legal Smile schemed to put something together initially to celebrate customers but COVID-19 dashed that plan.

Then he wanted to have an event on 7/10 — a stoner holiday similar to 4/20. But again, he said it was postponed due of COVID.

When restrictions finally eased, virus case numbers fell, and vaccinations rose, he and others decided to throw a party in the back lot behind the shop.

Cannabis-adjacent businesses see uptick in Carbondale Now that cannabis is legal in Illinois, some weed-adjacent businesses have started popping up in Southern Illinois.

When the plans for Backlot Fest were hatched, many businesses and events were still shut down. Carbondale still was planning to not have its stalwart Sunset Concert series so Buckman and others wanted to fill that gap.

“Well, this may be a good option to give some people something to do,” he said.

But he wanted to grow beyond just a small gathering behind his shop. He wanted a party. So, he reached out to next door neighbors in Keepers Quarters.