New Carbondale mask ordinance holds employers accountable if employees fail to wear a mask

The agenda from Tuesday’s meeting said the city has been working with the health department to get cooperation from the facility regarding COVID-19 prevention measures.

“This was a unique case where there was enough evidence of noncompliance that we felt we needed to do something more,” Williams said.

“We have been working with Robin’s Nest to address numerous issues related to COVID-19. They have provided us quite a bit of documentation and other information in our efforts to conduct contact tracing for staff and students there,” Hagston said of efforts to work with the day care. He said that the health department is currently working on a mitigation plan with Robin’s Nest and that the facility has temporarily closed until Monday to address some of these concerns.

The owner of Robin's Nest did not return a call from the newspaper on Wednesday seeking comment.

Williams stressed more than once in his conversation with The Southern that the majority of businesses and people in the city have complied with the mask rules sent down by both the state and the city.