New COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois Wednesday: 3 in Jackson County, 3 in Randolph, 1 in Massac, 1 in Williamson

A Massac County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday news release from Southern Seven Health Department. Also on Wednesday, officials announced the second case in Williamson County, three more cases in Jackson County, and three additional cases in Randolph County.

The Massac County patient is a woman in her 60s who is thought to have been exposed through travel. She is in isolation at home, according to the health department. This is the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive in Massac County and within the Southern Seven Health Department's coverage area, which includes Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

In Williamson County, the case is in a woman in her 50s who is thought to have been exposed to the coronavirus through community spread, according to a news release from Franklin-Wililamson Bi-County Health Department. She is at home and doing well, health officials said. This is the second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Williamson County.