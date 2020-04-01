New COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois Wednesday: 3 in Jackson County, 3 in Randolph, 1 in Massac, 1 in Williamson

A Massac County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday news release from Southern Seven Health Department. Also on Wednesday, officials announced the second case in Williamson County, three more cases in Jackson County, and three additional cases in Randolph County.
The Massac County patient is a woman in her 60s who is thought to have been exposed through travel. She is in isolation at home, according to the health department. This is the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive in Massac County and within the Southern Seven Health Department's coverage area, which includes Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.
In Williamson County, the case is in a woman in her 50s who is thought to have been exposed to the coronavirus through community spread, according to a news release from Franklin-Wililamson Bi-County Health Department. She is at home and doing well, health officials said. This is the second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
In Jackson County, the three new cases are in a man in his 60s who likely acquired the virus while traveling out of state; a woman in her 20s who likely contracted the virus from travel in the Chicago area; and a woman in her 90s who acquired the disease locally, according to a news release from the Jackson County Health Department. These three new cases bring Jackson County's total COVID-19 cases to seven.
Randolph County reported Wednesday that its total number of COVID-19 cases is up to nine. The Randolph County Health Department was not releasing more information about the cases, except to say they are in ZIP codes 62233 and 62278.
Public health officials are investigating, speaking with individuals with whom the people who have tested positive may have had contact. Through the investigation, public health officials may place other people on home quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus. Anyone contacted by health department officials is asked to respond promptly.
Public health officials said they expect the number of cases to increase as more tests become available.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call their primary care provider.
Southern Illinois Healthcare has a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-988-7800.
The following hotlines also are available in the Southern Seven region to answer questions about COVID-19 symptoms:
- Massac Memorial Hospital, 1-618-638-1344 (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.);
- St. Francis Medical Center, 1-573-331-4200 (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.); and
- Baptist Health, 1-888-227-8478 (24 hours).
In Franklin and Williamson counties, the following hotlines are available:
- Franklin Hospital, 618-435-9700; and
- Heartland Regional Medial Center, 888-543-2786.
To reach the Illinois Department of Public Health, call 800-889-3931 or visit dph.sick@illinois.gov.
As of Wednesday evening, there were 6,980 positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois, and 141 people had died from the virus.
