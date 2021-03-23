New Du Quoin business breathes new life into farmhouse decor

Stepping in the barn behind Stacey and Derick Jones’ home might cause a flashback: A counter stool with fold-out step sat just inside the door Tuesday afternoon.

You know the stool I'm talking about — it seems like every house had one.

The barn is home to the newly opened Route 51 Farmhouse Market at 3179 U.S. 51 in Du Quoin.

Stacey Jones, who loves to repurpose old items and use them in her home, said she learned the fine art of “junking” by going with her mother and aunt.

“I like taking something beyond its life, that some people think is done for, and repurposing it,” Jones said.

She has done a good amount of repurposing for the market: An awning over the door to the barn was created from an old wheel well, and her dad turned a galvanized tub into a light fixture.

Stacey and Derick Jones moved into the house about four years ago, and the barn was sitting behind their home. Stacey Jones told her husband that she could see having a big barn sale there. His reply was one word, no.

Jones had a salon in their home, but still had a vision of a place for local vendors and craftsmen to sell their wares.