New Du Quoin business breaths new life into farmhouse decor

Stepping in the barn behind Stacey and Derick Jones’ home might cause a flashback: A counter stool with fold-out step sat just inside the door Tuesday afternoon.
You know the stool I'm talking about — it seems like every house had one.
The barn is home to the newly opened Route 51 Farmhouse Market at 3179 U.S. 51 in Du Quoin.
Stacey Jones, who loves to repurpose old items and use them in her home, said she learned the fine art of “junking” by going with her mother and aunt.
“I like taking something beyond its life, that some people think is done for, and repurposing it,” Jones said.
She has done a good amount of repurposing for the market: An awning over the door to the barn was created from an old wheel well, and her dad turned a galvanized tub into a light fixture.
Stacey and Derick Jones moved into the house about four years ago, and the barn was sitting behind their home. Stacey Jones told her husband that she could see having a big barn sale there. His reply was one word, no.
Jones had a salon in their home, but still had a vision of a place for local vendors and craftsmen to sell their wares.
“Originally, I thought I wanted to have a permanent store, but I didn’t want to leave my baby. I wanted to be the same mom to him as I was to my girls,” Jones said.
Eventually, she came back to the idea of sales at the barn.
Repurposed barn
The barn itself is more than 100 years old. It was a coal shed. A window on the north wall was the entrance to the coal shaft. Jones left the boxes on the wall and old swinging arm. The structure itself is steel beam construction.
They added strings of lights and a chandelier, a nod to Jones’ love of shabby chic décor. Old doors and a picket fence help define booth space along the walls. The couple built a long, wide table for the center of the barn. A spool that held the wiring for the barn is used a display table.
Rather than housing a permanent sale location, Route 51 Farmhouse Market will host vendor sales every other month. Jones took a poll on the Farmhouse Market's Facebook page and talked to vendors about her idea.
While she would like to build a permanent space for a store eventually, to have a permanent space would require insulation.
Jones does not want to cover the walls because they add so much character to the space.
For now, sales will be every other month at the barn, with bigger events in May and November. A spring kickoff and ribbon cutting was March 19 and 20.
The next event is a bigger sale in May from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8.
The event will feature more than 20 vendors, along with food trucks. Jones said the barn will be open with most vendors located on the lawn behind the structure.
Admission is $2 for those 10 and older.
For more information, visit Route 51 Farmhouse Market on Facebook or call 618-318-2831.
