New economic development group to promote benefits, beauty of Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — Joshua Stafford has been fortunate enough to travel around the country and world — but he always looks forward to coming home to Southern Illinois.
Stafford, superintendent of Vienna High School District, is part of a group of leaders in business and industry, healthcare, higher education, workforce development, transportation, government, non-profit economic development and community coalitions working to create SI Now — a regional hub to serve as a unified voice for the Illinois' 17 southernmost counties.
“We will have a greater impact on advancing our region’s economy by pooling our resources together towards common goals,” SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, a member of SI Now’s steering committee, said. “Regional wins create a ripple effect, be it in Carbondale, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Benton, Chester or Anna.”
“It’s rewarding to see meaningful collaboration across all of Southern Illinois from individuals who are passionately vested in our future,” Dosier, a co-chair of SI Now’s Business Growth and Development Task Force, said.
In addition to Budde and Stafford, a few other steering committee members include: Tom Welge, of Gilster Mary-Lee; Michael Tison, owner of Tison Wealth Management in Harrisburg; Dutch Doelitzsch, founding member of Regional Economic Development Corporation, or REDCO; Tony Iriti, executive director of Jefferson County Development Corporation; and John Dosier, president and CEO of First Southern Bank.
Potential employers consider quality of life and healthcare part of their decision to locate in an area, according to Budde.
“Being involved allows SIH to help shape the message that there is great healthcare in Southern Illinois. Also, as a large employer we have a civic duty to support the growth of the region. Everyone benefits if we can improve the quality of life,” he said.
SIH System Director of Business and Economic Development Sarah Gray said the region's economy "has a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of all the people in the communities we serve."
"Economic factors directly correlate to an individual’s access to employment, housing, transportation, food and health insurance — and as much as 50% of a patient’s overall health can be attributed to these non-clinical factors," Gray said.
Iriti said regionalism in economic development shows the total strength of an area.
“If one county succeeds, we all win. The stronger we are as a region helps us compete for projects with other larger jurisdictions,” Iriti said.
Stafford said Southern Illinois has benefits that no other area can offer. In addition to beautiful natural areas like Garden of the Gods, Cache River, Jackson Falls, Giant City and Ferne Clyffe, the area offers the confluence of two major rivers and a well-developed interstate system.
As part of its effort to elevate perceptions of Southern Illinois, SI Now is launching a website and social media platforms.
The SI Now website, www.southernillinoisnow.org, will serve as a first stop for those interested in locating a business or residing in Southern Illinois.
SI Now’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, will be a place to share positive news stories and testimonials. The public is encouraged to include the hashtag #SouthernIllinoisNow on their own positive posts highlighting businesses, community events and life in Southern Illinois.
