New economic development group to promote benefits, beauty of Southern Illinois

Potential employers consider quality of life and healthcare part of their decision to locate in an area, according to Budde.

“Being involved allows SIH to help shape the message that there is great healthcare in Southern Illinois. Also, as a large employer we have a civic duty to support the growth of the region. Everyone benefits if we can improve the quality of life,” he said.

SIH System Director of Business and Economic Development Sarah Gray said the region's economy "has a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of all the people in the communities we serve."

"Economic factors directly correlate to an individual’s access to employment, housing, transportation, food and health insurance — and as much as 50% of a patient’s overall health can be attributed to these non-clinical factors," Gray said.

Iriti said regionalism in economic development shows the total strength of an area.

“If one county succeeds, we all win. The stronger we are as a region helps us compete for projects with other larger jurisdictions,” Iriti said.