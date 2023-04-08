The Southern Region Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary will host the first ever Blessing of the Squads. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16 at Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police will provide lunch.

“We just feel like there’s not a lot of support for law enforcement. They need our prayers,” said Nicole Gusentine, president of Southern Region FOP auxiliary. “We have the Blessing of the Bikes and the Blessing of the Jeeps, why not police officers?”

The vision for the Blessing of the Squads is to have all Illinois law enforcement officers represented in a space to bring hope and community to the profession. All the squads present will be blessed for safety, protection and success in the daily calling.

“They need to know the community is there for them and is praying for them,” Gusentine said.

She added that the public often looks down on law enforcement officers or does not trust law enforcement.

The men and women who wear the badge feel pressure from the community leaders, the people they serve, and their families.

“A lot of sacrifices go with service in law enforcement. There is a lot to be said about the sacrifices that each individual family member and each officer gives to maintain the peace in our communities each day,” Gusentine said.

The sacrifices differ for each department and each individual. In the end, they all potentially lose something that may never be regained. This loss may be emotional, spiritual, physical or mental.

“We have a great challenge supporting these men and women, to never let them walk alone. We know what they have sacrificed, and we want to show our support for them not only through the auxiliary, but also within the communities they serve,” Gusentine said.

Law enforcement personnel also face an increasing mental health crisis. The auxiliary believes that knowing God is there to help guide them and carry them through offers hope to officers.

Gusentine said that there are several ways to participate in the Blessing of the Squads. Everyone is welcome to come to the event and pray for the officers. You can also take the information to your church and ask them to pray for officers.

The auxiliary plans to give each officer at the event a Law Enforcement Officers Bible. They are working with a publisher to get 500 Bibles. The estimated cost of each Bible will be $15, before shipping and taxes. Donations are being accepted to cover the cost. Checks made to Southern Region Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary should be sent to Southern Region FOP Auxiliary, P.O. Box 368, Energy, IL 62933.

“We are inviting all the police departments and sheriffs' offices throughout Illinois to attend with at least one squad car, motorcycle, SUV, van, or other official vehicle from the department,” said Gusentine.

In order to coordinate all the departments, she asked participants make reservations by emailing Nicole-1971@hotmail.com or respond to the group’s Facebook event: Southern Region FOP Auxiliary.

Gusentine said the auxiliary was formed a little over two years ago as a way to support the men and women of law enforcement and corrections. They are always looking for members. Members must be the spouse of an officer, parent or son or daughter or in-laws to join.

For more information, contact Gusentnie at Nicole-1971@hotmail.com.