New FOID kiosk in Du Quoin, elsewhere reaches households lacking internet access

DU QUOIN – FOID kiosks are the latest option to aid the public in an easy firearms owner application process — particularly for those without access to online devices.

Three kiosks will be set up across Illinois to help individuals to help people register or renew their Firearm Owner Identification application since removing the mail-in application option, Trooper Josh Korando said.

“It helps those reliant on the mail-in applications and renewals. They were kind of left without hope. It gives them somewhere to go to get those things taken care of,” Korando said. “People that don’t have access to a computer or smartphone can go to use a computer and have somebody there to help them through that.”

A kiosk will be available at the following three Illinois State Police offices, including one in Du Quoin: District 5, Central Headquarters, and District 13. 

The district 13 office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an hour lunch from 12 p.m. till 1 p.m.

The kiosks can help with submitting name/address changes, renewals, new applications, taking an ID photo, correcting rejected applications and other things, ISP said.

Individuals may be required to go to the kiosks to make an appointment for a later date because of the time involved in assisting individuals, Korando said.

The kiosks are also another step in decreasing the backlog of FOID applications.

Firearms Services Bureau has reduced the FOID backlog by 89% for renewals and 75% for new applications since last year, according to ISP.

“This is a continuation of our efforts to streamline the application and renewal process of FOID Cards through the Office of Firearms Safety. We are dedicated to stay this course,” Brendan F. Kelly, Illinois State Police Director, said.

