New guidelines make more people eligible for COVID-19 testing

In early June, Illinois opened its community-based testing sites to anyone who wanted to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said as the Restore Illinois plan is implemented and the state moves into a full reopening, testing will be crucial to identifying new cases and preventing additional spread.
The closest state community-based testing site is located in East St. Louis. However, many local sites are available for testing, as many have expanded their criteria to allow more people to be tested.
All sites offer testing to anyone with COVID-like symptoms. Shawnee Health Service’s website says symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
Others who qualify for testing include people who are essential workers, like those in grocery stores or childcare centers, healthcare workers, older persons, those with chronic health conditions, anyone who has been exposed to a person who has tested positive, or those who live in temporary housing such as homeless shelters.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also recommends testing for COVID-19 for anyone who has recently been part of a mass gathering, including rallies and protests.
“As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. “I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early.”
Ezike says testing should occur five to seven days after participating in large group rallies, or immediately if symptoms develop. The virus has been found to spread between people up to a couple days before people symptoms start.
A list of public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website at www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.
Many agencies in Southern Illinois are testing. They ask anyone who seeks testing to call before coming to a testing site. Many offer tests with no out-of-pocket expenses to patients, but insurance will be billed. Call the one of the hotlines listed below to find out more about cost of testing.
Here is a partial list of local testing locations and hotlines.
Christopher Rural Health and Planning Corporation, 800-408-7351: CRHPC Clinic sites in Albion, Carmi, Christopher, Du Quoin, Eldorado, Fairfield, Flora, Johnston City, Mt. Vernon, Sesser and Shawneetown have been designated as State of Illinois testing sites and perform community testing.
Heartland Regional Medical Center, 888-543-2786: HRMC has established this hotline for anyone seeking testing or care for symptoms of COVID-19.
Rural Health Inc. in Anna, 618-833-4471: Offers rapid antibody testing, along with testing for persons experiencing symptoms.
Shawnee Health Service, 618-519-9200: Shawnee Health service offers testing in Carbondale, Carterville, Marion and Murphysboro.
Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH), 844-988-7800: For patient and employee safety, all outpatient COVID-19 testing is completed outdoors. SIH currently has two locations, one in Carbondale and one in Marion.
SIU Center for Family Medicine, 618-536-6621: SIU Center for Family Medicine offers testing in Carbondale.
SIH is poised to implement antibody testing in a couple of weeks, according to SIH spokesperson Rosslind Rice. They have the supplies in-house and will validate the test and their processes over the next several days.
Antibody testing is still not recommended for the general population as it remains uncertain if it confers long-term immunity. SIH will initially only test patients in these two scenarios:
• Situations in which a nasal swab is negative, but symptoms remain highly suggestive of COVID-19 and beyond where the swab could be positive/no longer shedding.
• Or, instances involving children who present with symptoms consistent with multisystem inflammatory syndrome but have a negative swab due to being beyond the period of shedding virus.
“We will continue to evaluate more broad use of antibody testing and will offer that once recommended,” Rice said.
For more information, call one of the hotline numbers above or your primary healthcare provider.
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
Photos: Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.