New guidelines make more people eligible for COVID-19 testing

In early June, Illinois opened its community-based testing sites to anyone who wanted to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said as the Restore Illinois plan is implemented and the state moves into a full reopening, testing will be crucial to identifying new cases and preventing additional spread.

The closest state community-based testing site is located in East St. Louis. However, many local sites are available for testing, as many have expanded their criteria to allow more people to be tested.

All sites offer testing to anyone with COVID-like symptoms. Shawnee Health Service’s website says symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Others who qualify for testing include people who are essential workers, like those in grocery stores or childcare centers, healthcare workers, older persons, those with chronic health conditions, anyone who has been exposed to a person who has tested positive, or those who live in temporary housing such as homeless shelters.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also recommends testing for COVID-19 for anyone who has recently been part of a mass gathering, including rallies and protests.