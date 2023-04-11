CARTERVILLE — The iconic green mowing and moving machines have made a conspicuous appearance along I-13, inviting people to come in and check out the new dealership of America's favorite tractor.

Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners (SNPartners) has a new location conveniently situated in the shopping area running along I-13 in Carterville which was originally in Marion.

"We moved to Carterville primarily for increased space and accessibility. Our newly-renovated space features a brand new showroom and will be much easier for our customers to navigate. Plus, the location close to I-13 makes it simple for people to find us," said Jared Nobbe, division manager at SNPartners.

The showroom has that lovely new-car smell, and the floor is so clean you could eat your lunch off it, but being a tractor dealer and service shop, that new status probably won't last long.

SNPartners' John Deere dealership will be hosting a family-friendly grand opening on April 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a chance to check out the clean and impressive showroom space, and possibly even win something.

"We are so excited for our family-friendly grand opening! At the grand opening, there will be giveaways and prizes in addition to SNPartners’s compact tractor, Spring Into Green sale. Attendees can also check out exclusive discounts on RLE mowers, attachments and accessories," Nobbe said.

The dealership has an impressive line of residential and commercial tractors, tailored to meet the market demands of the area in residential sales, commercial landscapers, and even governmental contracts, Nobbe said.

John Deere is the biggest farm machinery builder in the world at over $44 billion in sales in 2021. Though the green tractor is no doubt the most picturesque, there's more to the machine than its beautiful paint job.

The John Deere company was founded in 1837 and is currently headquartered here in Illinois, at a 1,400 acre site in Moline, making the John Deere name as old as the hills its tractors mow and hoe.

In additional to venerability, John Deere is also known for its durability.

John Deere took the top spot in "Overall Loyalty" in 2021 in the opinion of 2,000 farmers from the Progressive Farmer Reader Insights survey. Further, the 100-plus year-old company won the top seat for "Most Durable Full Size Tractor," and took home the 2022 Tractor of the Year for its 7R 350 AutoPowr (a row crop tractor) in Europe.

Needless to say, John Deere can hold its own in a market even when saturated with high quality competitors, like Marion's Kubota, Kiota, and Mahindra dealers. But John Deere is a welcomed competitor, because the market is open.

"The market in Southern Illinois is definitely growing. We have accommodated this growth with additional in stock inventory at Carterville along with the new location," Nobbe said.

The SNPartners John Deere location is not just for the tractor buyer. There is a full service team and parts store as well, and an impressive color-clashing line of bright orange Stihl products to boot, taking up most of the back wall of the showroom.

"In addition to tractors, we sell lawn mowers, gator utility vehicles and Stihl handheld equipment. We also offer the full line of John Deere compact construction equipment. Of course, we also provide service and a wide breadth of parts to support these products," Nobbe said.