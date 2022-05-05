New LGBTQ youth group coming to Harrisburg; volunteers needed

HARRISBURG – An LGBTQ youth group is coming to Harrisburg — and they are looking for volunteers.

Locals are teaming up with the Tri-State Alliance and the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition to create an LGBTQ youth group for teenagers that will meet once a week to provide them with support, local ally and trainer Elizabeth Cook said.

“As a mental health professional I am very aware of the statistics for LGBTQ youth, especially in rural communities,” Cook said. “They're extremely more likely to attempt suicide. They're much more likely to become homeless. They're much more likely to be the victims of violent crime. Anything we can do to help prevent any of our local teenagers from becoming a statistic like that is a good step in that direction. We're all very passionate about providing that support. I know that a lot of the teens in our community that are somewhere in that LGBTQ spectrum feel like they're very alone. I want all of them to know that they're not alone. We as adults, are taking up that serious role of protecting them, and making them feel like they belong in our community.”

The idea originated in part from a high school paper ad.

“Part of the idea came about when one of the teenagers that I know had talked about having a Tri-State Alliance ad in the school paper,” Cook said. “The school superintendent was like, ‘I don't know that that's a good idea. It's not even in our service area.’ So we said, 'Well what if it was in our service area? We kind of stemmed from there.'”

Another factor is that for two decades, gay, lesbian and transgender teens have traveled to Evansville, Indiana to attend the Tri-State Alliance and the Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition for Saturday night youth group meetings.

Several local teens were also known to go to one of the two Pride Proms put on in Evansville.

It was through advertising on her lawn for one of those events that Cook really saw an issue of violence that arose in the community.

“With my house being close to the high school in Harrisburg, I put up signs to advertise for Pride Prom, and they were destroyed by teenagers from high school, and repeatedly destroyed to the point that we've gotten cameras,” Cook said. “There were Snapchat stories of kids that were gathering the signs from around town to make a bonfire. There were teenagers who filmed themselves destroying signs in on private property and put them on Snapchat. It made a lot of the teenagers that I know that are part of that group feel really threatened ... So I that was why I put the permanent signs in my yard and got the cameras. I wanted them to know that they do have support just right next to the school. There are a lot of other people in the community that do support them.”

Because of the issue with the signs, safety has become an important factor in the creation of the group.

All locations for facilitator training and initial support group events will not be posted publicly but will need to be requested by the group for those interested in attending.

The location will also be at a neutral location to avoid students getting outed by attending.

All facilitators will also go through an application process, background check and training before they can monitor an event, Cook said.

The new group will start meeting one night in Harrisburg soon.

In doing so Cook hopes she can get prove to the LGBTQ students that they are seen and loved.

“We see you,” Cook said. “We want you to be safe. We accept you for who you are, regardless of how your family or classmates may feel.”

The group is in need of facilitators and volunteers.

Training for adult volunteers has been scheduled for Monday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Harrisburg.

For more information, please email 3statealliance@gmail.com, send a message to the Tri-State Alliance on Facebook Messenger. You can also call or text 812-480-0204.

Those interested in volunteering but who can’t attend the training should still contact the group.

Donations to support the group can be sent to Harrisburg Youth Group c/o Southern IL AIDS Coalition P.O. Box 3595 Carbondale, IL 62902 or can be made online at https://tsagl.org/donate.html.

