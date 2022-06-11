 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Miss Illinois crowned in Marion

Miss Illinois 2022 Monica Nia Jones

Monica Nia Jones was crowned Miss Illinois 2022 Saturday in Marion. She competed as Miss Windy City.

MARION – Monica Nia Jones has been named Miss Illinois 2022.

The 25 year-old won the title Saturday evening at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center following five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals. She competed as Miss Windy City.

She was chosen from a group of 26 candidates which included three representatives from Southern Illinois. Miss Southern Illinois Breana Bagley of Carbondale was a top five finalist. Area representatives Miss John A. Logan College Alara Pfeaster and Miss Metropolis Cami Horman also competed in the event, but did not advance as finalists.

Jones will spend the next year participating in special events, promoting her social initiative of music uniting souls and communities and will represent the state at the Miss America competition in December. In addition to the title and crown, Miss Illinois will win a minimum $10,000 scholarship as well as numerous in-kind awards.

See Tuesday’s online and print editions of The Southern for complete coverage of the Miss Illinois scholarship competition.

