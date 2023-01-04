New Southeastern Illinois College class to look at video games' history

A new class at Southeastern Illinois College on the history of video games will go far beyond the Pong to Pac-Man to Pokemon lineage.

Jason Fitzgerald, math, science and technology division chairman at SIC, who will teach the inaugural two sections of “IT 154: History and Evolution of Video Games” this fall, said the course – offered as an online two-credit-hour elective, will span a wide variety of topics related to video games.

“It’s chronologically how we got to where we are, starting way back when to pinball machines, even before those machines had flippers and bumpers,” Fitzgerald explained. “Then we look at how pinball machines morphed into electronic games – the first video games played on massive huge computers that just really involved light bulbs and calculations.”

From there, Fitzgerald said, the course will examine home video game systems, starting with the Magnavox Odyssey, the first commercially available unit, then the Atari, Sega, Nintendo and other systems.

“We’ll also look at PC gaming; the earliest computer games back on early Apples and Commodores as well as how arcades expanded and changed, how they were big and popular and had the best graphics. You really had the best game play on the arcade machines,” he said.

He said some class discussions on arcades will talk about recent trends.

“As home consoles got better, you basically got arcade-quality in your home and so the arcade industry basically had a shift to being part of food service providers such as Chuck E. Cheese and Dave and Busters with interactive games,” he said.

Additionally, the course will look at the emergence of mobile gaming as well as sexual situations, violence and stereotyping in games (which led to the game rating system established by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board) and explore the economics of the industry. Fitzgerald said students may also be surprised by some of the class discussions.

“As I was putting together some lectures for the class, I learned that when the Sony PlayStation 3 first came out, the U.S. military bought something like 2,000 of them to form this big super computer – that’s how powerful they were,” he explained.

Fitzgerald said he hopes students will learn both the good and the bad of video games.

“We won’t look at just the negative things of the past, but also what are some of the benefits of playing video games and how they can help society, through military applications, simulations, medical and industrial training and education,” he said.

The course is the newest of four video game-related courses at Southeastern Illinois College, which also fields an intercollegiate video game (or esports) team, Fitzgerald said.