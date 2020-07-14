New trucking bill will expand safe parking for big rigs

MARION — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, is in a very small group in the U.S. House of Representatives: He is one of only a handful of representatives with a commercial driver’s license. Even fewer members of Congress have driven the number or trucks or miles Bost has driven.
He stopped by Thomason Express in Marion Tuesday to talk about a bill he sponsored, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. He was Joined by Lee Thomason of Thomason Express in Marion, Robert Stock of Stock Transport in Lebanon and Matthew Hart, executive director of Illinois Trucking Association.
“The lack of truck parking is a well-known problem,” Bost said.
Bost and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, both members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, introduced House Resolution 6104, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, on March 9. According to Bost, the act provides funding for national and regional projects to improve and expand parking spaces across the nation along the federal-aid highway system.
Bost said the bill passed in eight days.
Semitrailer drivers are required to stop to rest after a number of hours. Drivers of passenger vehicles and pickup trucks are not required to stop. When semi drivers pull off, they often do not find adequate parking and end up on the sides of ramps leading to and from the interstate or beside the road. Bost would like to see laws changed to give professional drivers a little more time to secure safe parking.
Hart said drivers spend an average of an hour a day finding parking. That takes about $4,800 a year out of their pay.
“At any given time, 400 trucks are illegally parked between Cairo and Effingham,” Hart said.
“It’s like that nationwide,” Thomason added.
“It’s a nationwide problem,” Stock said.
Truckers face a variety of personal safety issues, too, especially when they are parked alone beside a road. Drivers become vulnerable to attacks and theft.
Thomason has had drivers injured and robbed and trucks stolen. When he was hauling electronics for now defunct Circuit City, he had several trucks hijacked and their goods stolen, he said. “They would find the trucks 48 hours later, just unloaded. We’d go get them, “ he said.
More recently, a stolen truck was stopped on Interstate 64 near Mount Vernon.
Vernell’s Interstate Service in Marion offers services to professional drivers such as towing, repairs, tires and more. One aspect of the business is a secure parking lot. The parking lot is under video surveillance 24 hours per day, and staff is always available.
Sandra Mann said they run at about 80% of capacity most of time. “Right now things are different because of COVID-19,” she said.
Mann makes sure she knows who’s on the lot. The lot has a hotel and McDonald’s adjacent to it, in case professional drivers want those services. They offer both overnight parking as needed and monthly contracts for local drivers.
The business has several acres of parking and room to expand if that becomes necessary. Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act will provide funding for those types of projects.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.