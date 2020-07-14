New trucking bill will expand safe parking for big rigs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, is in a very small group in the U.S. House of Representatives: He is one of only a handful of representatives with a commercial driver’s license. Even fewer members of Congress have driven the number or trucks or miles Bost has driven.

He stopped by Thomason Express in Marion Tuesday to talk about a bill he sponsored, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. He was Joined by Lee Thomason of Thomason Express in Marion, Robert Stock of Stock Transport in Lebanon and Matthew Hart, executive director of Illinois Trucking Association.

“The lack of truck parking is a well-known problem,” Bost said.

Bost and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, both members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, introduced House Resolution 6104, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, on March 9. According to Bost, the act provides funding for national and regional projects to improve and expand parking spaces across the nation along the federal-aid highway system.

Bost said the bill passed in eight days.