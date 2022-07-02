New TV information included in today’s edition

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at The Southern Illinoisan have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers.

It’s clear that the limited amount of daily in-paper listings and our weekly TV book, TV Week Magazine, no longer provide the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers deserve.

So, starting today, we’ve replaced the daily grids, 'Bridge' and 'Today’s Horoscope' by Eugenia Last with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on A10, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.

And for our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we’d like to call your attention you to TV Weekly.

TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication – TV Guide Magazine – an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953.

For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information on A2 of today’s edition.

To better accommodate for these changes and the new 'What to Watch' debuting in today’s edition, 'Today’s Horoscope' that usually runs on the Entertainment page Tuesday through Friday will be moved to the Comics & More page in replace of 'Today in History' and 'Celebrity Birthdays.'

