During July and August of last year, two celebrity housewives visited the city of Benton at the request of Southern Illinois native and reality TV show producer Russell Jay Staglik.

Sonja Morgan and Luanne de Lesseps of The Real Housewives of New York City spent about six weeks in Benton being filmed for what is now a reality show called “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” on Bravo.

The first episode of the show aired on July 9 and new episodes drop every Sunday.

The show puts the women out of their New York element and into the rural country in Southern Illinois. The first episode of the show, which is available to watch now, starts with the women going noodling for catfish (catching them with their bare hands) in Southern Illinois' very own Rend Lake. The two also helped to install a playground, worked at the local animal shelter, helped with a lemonade stand, got a visit from Paula Abdul, planned and hosted an “end of the summer” show called "Benton Follies" and much, much more during their time in Benton.

Morgan, once married to the great-grandson of J.P. Morgan and de Lesseps, the ex-wife of Count Alexandre de Lesseps, a French entrepreneur, talked to Today.com about their experience in Benton.

"We were both charmed by all these people in this small town because they’re just such a lovely community," said de Lesseps.

"We made a lot of friends. It was hard to leave, but at the same time, we couldn’t wait to get back in our own beds, our own homes and gardens," Morgan said.

Mayor Fred Kondritz, who was Benton’s mayor at the time the women visited, posted these comments to his Facebook page on Aug. 24, 2022:

“As the Mayor of Benton I want to thank our citizens over the last six weeks for supporting the film crew from Hollywood and making them feel welcome in our fine community. Several members of their crew told me that Benton was one fine place to work and they look forward to returning. Benton Proud. Mayor Kondritz.”

The next episode of “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” titled "The Belles of the Balls" premieres Sunday, July 23. Luann and Sonja will host their first "Crappie Hour" and the two will have to break the news to the mayor that the playground isn't coming along as planned. They will then head out to promote the Benton Follies at the testicle festival.