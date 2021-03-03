Next phase of work begins at Mike Dean Memorial Park

JOHNSTON CITY — The next phase of improvements to Mike Dean Memorial Park has begun, according to Johnston City officials and park volunteers.

Treasurer Tina Lindsey said new playground equipment has been ordered, including a geodome climber, spring riders and a spring teeter-totter.

“We are really excited to bring back an old sliding board and swing set,” Lindsey said.

The swing set has vintage animal swings that are being refurbished.

“A lot of newer products don’t have as much character as the old swings,” Lindsey said. “We’ll hit every age group’s imagination.”

Lindsey said having the park and playground near the Johnston City Scout Cabin provides an advantage to those renting the cabin for family reunions and other events. It gives children something to do.

She added that the only other playground equipment in town is at Arrowhead Lake.

Mayor Doug Dobbins said he is really proud of the park. “It was a real team effort to set it up. It gets a lot of use.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That team has included Public Works Director Brett Runyon and the street department, City Clerk Jade West, Lindsey, Dobbins and the Dean family.