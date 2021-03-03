Next phase of work begins at Mike Dean Memorial Park

JOHNSTON CITY — The next phase of improvements to Mike Dean Memorial Park has begun, according to Johnston City officials and park volunteers.
Treasurer Tina Lindsey said new playground equipment has been ordered, including a geodome climber, spring riders and a spring teeter-totter.
“We are really excited to bring back an old sliding board and swing set,” Lindsey said.
The swing set has vintage animal swings that are being refurbished.
“A lot of newer products don’t have as much character as the old swings,” Lindsey said. “We’ll hit every age group’s imagination.”
Lindsey said having the park and playground near the Johnston City Scout Cabin provides an advantage to those renting the cabin for family reunions and other events. It gives children something to do.
She added that the only other playground equipment in town is at Arrowhead Lake.
Mayor Doug Dobbins said he is really proud of the park. “It was a real team effort to set it up. It gets a lot of use.”
That team has included Public Works Director Brett Runyon and the street department, City Clerk Jade West, Lindsey, Dobbins and the Dean family.
“It’s a total team effort,” Jimmy Dean, father of the late Mike Dean, said.
The old park playground had two swings and an old metal sliding board. The first phase of the park project included installing a culvert to replace an open ditch, new swings and playground equipment, installing tire mulch play surfaces, landscaping and work on existing shelters.
Other plans include building a basketball court, putting up fences, installing covered benches near the playground, replacing some of the trees lost during the derecho in 2009 and adding a skate park.
Dobbins said the community has done a good job of taking care the park, too. There has been no vandalism and very little trash.
Dean said they have raised “just shy” of $40,000 for park improvements. They have raised $6,000 for the current phase of work, and that included donations from IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) Local 702, Heartland Regional Medical Center and Glenn Poshard. Donations are always welcome, he said.
“It’s a great addition to our community and a great way to remember Mike. He’s still helping families,” Lindsey said.
“We invite the public to come and use it,” Dobbins said.
To make a donation to the park project, contact the Johnston City clerk at 618-983-6651.
