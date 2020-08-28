No Du Quoin State Fair this year, but participants are set for Junior Horse Show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DU QUOIN — The parking lot of the Fairgrounds Inn had plenty of empty spaces Friday afternoon, with only two or three cars sitting in the lot.

But, a year ago at this time, the lot had few spaces as the start of the Du Quoin State Fair was a few hours away.

This year, the fair was canceled, along with other fairs and festivals across the state, because of COVID-19. No one stood at the grandstand ticket office buying tickets, a lone food stand prepared for the horse shows and the preparations for the annual fair kick-off party at the home of Wanda Rednour were not underway.

But, that’s not to say the fairgrounds were completely quiet. Horse trailers were arriving with contestants for the Junior Horse Show, which begins Saturday. In the horse arena, on the south side of the fairground, near gate 3, 9-year-old Shelby Krutke, of Carlock, practiced with her horse, “Iron Man” who is nicknamed “Dusty.”

According to Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II, 106 youth have registered for the English show, which runs Saturday and Sunday. The Western portion of the Junior Horse will be Sept. 5 and 6, also in Du Quoin.