No Du Quoin State Fair this year, but participants are set for Junior Horse Show

DU QUOIN — The parking lot of the Fairgrounds Inn had plenty of empty spaces Friday afternoon, with only two or three cars sitting in the lot.
But, a year ago at this time, the lot had few spaces as the start of the Du Quoin State Fair was a few hours away.
This year, the fair was canceled, along with other fairs and festivals across the state, because of COVID-19. No one stood at the grandstand ticket office buying tickets, a lone food stand prepared for the horse shows and the preparations for the annual fair kick-off party at the home of Wanda Rednour were not underway.
But, that’s not to say the fairgrounds were completely quiet. Horse trailers were arriving with contestants for the Junior Horse Show, which begins Saturday. In the horse arena, on the south side of the fairground, near gate 3, 9-year-old Shelby Krutke, of Carlock, practiced with her horse, “Iron Man” who is nicknamed “Dusty.”
According to Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II, 106 youth have registered for the English show, which runs Saturday and Sunday. The Western portion of the Junior Horse will be Sept. 5 and 6, also in Du Quoin.
“We are ready to go. We have worked with our horse superintendents to make these a great two weekends down in Du Quoin,” Costello said.
As of Friday afternoon, 160 youth were registered for the Western show, with entries still coming in. Entries must be
“We want to stress to anyone participating that masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed,” Costello said.
Costello said the fairgrounds are open for camping this week. They are expecting to fill close to 40 campsites and are stressing that campers need to follow the guidelines from public health officials, including wearing face coverings and social distancing.
The Southern Illinoisan asked Costello what part of the fair he will miss the most.
“I will miss sharing the end of summer and beginning of fall with Southern Illinois families. The tribute to our hard-working men and women of labor. Tributes to our veterans who have fought to give us our freedoms and the family atmosphere that is the Du Quoin State Fair and Southern Illinois,” he said.
His favorite memory of the fair is watching the World Trotting Derby with his father and son.
Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi echoed those sentiments, saying the fair has become a family tradition for many Southern Illinoisans. It’s a regional event that we anticipate every year.
“I think we all will miss the fair, especially Labor Day weekend,” Alongi said.
He and his wife will miss seeing old friends from Central Illinois and Missouri that they see every year during the fair. Part of being at the fair is about seeing friends “you don’t see every day.” He will also miss working for his family at the fair.
