No football this fall: Pandemic forces IHSA to alter schedules

Those who were hoping for high school football in August didn’t get their wish on Wednesday. Come to think of it, hardly anyone associated with high school sports got their way.

Restrictions imposed by the Illinois governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health due to continuing concerns about COVID-19 led the Illinois High School Association to implement a four-season plan to play all its sports, albeit under limited schedules.

The biggest upshot is that high school football will become a “spring” sport in this year’s IHSA calendar, if it is played at all. Its first practice day is now Feb. 15, and that’s only if it moves out of Level 1, which under guidelines released by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the IDPH on Wednesday makes it a high-risk sport.

The plan must still be approved by IDPH, but it was clear from reading social media posts following an IHSA news release that it wasn’t earning brownie points around the state.

“This has been handled so poorly,” Herrin boys basketball coach Sayler Shurtz said on Twitter. “How are these people on the top not in communication with each other on this decision?”