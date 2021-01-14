 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries reported after plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 57 near Marion Wednesday
0 comments
editor's pick featured

No injuries reported after plane makes emergency landing on Interstate 57 near Marion Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
011521-nws-plane-crash-1.jpg
Byron Hetzler

No one was injured after a plane made an emergency landing Wednesday night on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois State Police said Thursday.

According to a news release from ISP, a single-engine Cessna plane lost engine power and made an emergency landing just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the median of I-57 at milepost 47 in Williamson County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The release said the pilot was uninjured and the plane sustained minimal damage. The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-57 for about 20 minutes while the plane was moved.

A representative from ISP said further information on the pilot and their itinerary was not available.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carbondale Best Buy to close
Local News

Carbondale Best Buy to close

  • Updated

As Best Buy is set to close its Carbondale location, city officials are trying to rethink what filling spaces left by retail giants will look like.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News