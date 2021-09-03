'No longer safe': 1 ICU bed available as Southern Illinois overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This variant, the Delta variant, is very, very infectious and we really need people to social distance, do not get in large gatherings at all, and when you go out, wear a mask,” Clark said. “(...) Activities that were safe two months ago are no longer safe, that we're in a different place right now than we were in early summer because we have so much infection.”

The influx of cases is placing a strain on the department’s staff, she said. Clark said staff members have been working double time for 18 months — about 60 to 80 hours a week to handle the cases.

“(It) takes an extremely heavy, heavy toll when you have worked with a family for a few weeks during their infection and there's a death or that they've been out of work for two weeks, and now they're trying to pick back up, you know, financially,” Clark said. “It's just a huge strain emotionally on public health workers, but it's also a huge strain on our community and on our economy. And, you know, if we ever really want to get a handle on this, we really need to vaccinate and pull back on some of our activities.”