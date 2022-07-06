Non-profit donates laptops to Harrisburg, Jones Center in Cairo

The city of Harrisburg and the Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo are among recipients of computers “upcycled” from the University of Illinois through a program of Faith in Peace, a Chicago-based not-for-profit.

The goal of the gift is to increase public access to computers in rural regions. Faith in Place is part of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin Interfaith Power and light, a group which works to advance environmental and racial justice by providing resources to “educate, connect and advocate for healthier communities,” according to the organization.

The organization recently presented the city of Harrisburg with two laptops, said Mayor John McPeek.

“We’re going to use them at City Hall, where people can come use them. They will have internet access, so people can do whatever they need,” McPeek said.

The Harold S. Jones Fine Arts Center in Cairo received five computers. The machines are expected to be part of a newly-opened digital learning center where they can be used by area students and adults.

"The pandemic revealed how much we all depend on reliable internet access to get through life — education, healthcare, bill pay and relationships,” said Wade Halva, Faith in Place’s Southern Illinois outreach coordinator. “These communities showed the effects of challenging connections, and we hope that addressing these needs over time will strengthen these communities.”

McPeek said leaders of a local faith community reached out to him several months ago about the gift of surplus computers from the University of Illinois.

“This is awesome,” McPeek said. “This is just going to be a nice way of helping people.”