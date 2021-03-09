Northeast Carbondale vaccine site aimed at easing access for city's Black community

CARBONDALE — Pastor Darryl Cox of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is encouraging his congregants and community to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

When he was approached about using the church as the site for a vaccination clinic geared to the Black community in Carbondale, he agreed to help.

“We’re going to provide space for the mobile vaccination clinic,” he said.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the Illinois National Guard, Southern Illinois Healthcare and the Jackson County Health Department will make COVID-19 vaccines available beginning 9 a.m. Friday in the church parking lot at 803 N. Robert A. Stalls Ave.

The clinic will run until 1 p.m. or until all doses are administered.

Cox said those attending the clinic will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one shot.

Appointments and pre-registration are not required.

Those attending will complete registration forms when they arrive at the church.