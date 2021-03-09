Northeast Carbondale vaccine site aimed at easing access for city's Black community

CARBONDALE — Pastor Darryl Cox of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is encouraging his congregants and community to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.
When he was approached about using the church as the site for a vaccination clinic geared to the Black community in Carbondale, he agreed to help.
“We’re going to provide space for the mobile vaccination clinic,” he said.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the Illinois National Guard, Southern Illinois Healthcare and the Jackson County Health Department will make COVID-19 vaccines available beginning 9 a.m. Friday in the church parking lot at 803 N. Robert A. Stalls Ave.
The clinic will run until 1 p.m. or until all doses are administered.
Cox said those attending the clinic will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that only requires one shot.
Appointments and pre-registration are not required.
Those attending will complete registration forms when they arrive at the church.
Vaccines will be available for anyone who is eligible under Phase 1A or Phase 1B, 1B plus of Illinois' vaccination plan. Phases 1A, 1B and 1B plus includes anyone age 65 and older and persons ages 18 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions.
Documentation of eligibility is not required, but those receiving the vaccine will be asked to self-certify.
“We encourage people not to be fearful. Of course, we want them to make sure to talk to their doctor about the vaccine and follow the science behind them,” Cox said.
In addition, Illinois National Guard, Jackson County Health Department and local partners are operating two mass vaccination sites in Carbondale, one in City Hall and the other in Banterra Center on the SIU campus.
These sites are open to any Illinois resident who qualifies under Phase 1A or 1B. Appointments are required for the mass vaccination clinics and can be made a jchdonline.org.
