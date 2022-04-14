'Nothing as surreal' as Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross, organizers say

For Christians, perhaps no day is as sacred and holy as Easter and for believers in Southern Illinois, few places are as appropriate for observation of the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Union County.

About 2,000 of the faithful are expected to gather for the 86th annual Easter Sunrise Service on April 17. Gates to the grounds open at 5 a.m. and the service scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m., said Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

Isbell said the non-denominational service also be live-streamed for those unable to make it to the grounds. He said it the service is a great opportunity for Christians to come together.

“The whole mission of the cross is to unify people together to experience the presence of God. That was the sole purpose back in 1937 when 250 people gathered,” he said. “In our world today, there are many differenced that we have, even in the church, but one thing that unites us all as Christians is the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ and that’s what we’re all coming together in unity to experience and celebrate.”

Casey Pollard, pastor of Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna, will lead the service. Kevin and Tricia Edwards and Chris Parton will lead worship.

“There’s really nothing as surreal as experiencing the sunrise service at Bald Knob,” Parton said, explaining that music will be a big part of the service.

“We will be focusing on songs that focus on Christ and his resurrection. Some will be contemporary songs and some will be the music that has be around for hundreds of years,” he explained.

Isbell said food trucks will be on-site prior to the service and he anticipates the service will conclude by 7:30 a.m., so that worshiper may also attend Easter observations at their own congregations.

