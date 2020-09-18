Now is a good time to get a flu shot, according to Southern Illinois officials and the CDC

September or October is a good time to get a flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The CDC is really, really recommending flu shots this year,” Annette Greer, director of nursing at Jackson County Health Department, said. “I think they are afraid of what a dual infection with COVID-19 and the flu would do to a patient.”
Dr. Benjamin Collie, an internal medicine specialist with Southern Illinois Healthcare Center for the Medical Arts, said a preliminary look at the upcoming flu season shows low flu activity, but that does not mean anyone should skip the flu vaccine.
“This year it is most important to get the vaccine because of the pandemic. You wouldn’t want to deal with both of these at once,” he said.
He added that the CDC is basically recommending that everyone 6 months and older get the vaccine. It is particularly important for anyone 65 or older, those with immune disorders or anyone with a chronic illness that lowers their immunity.
“All these patients are at risk for both COVID-19 and influenza. The precautions we are taking for COVID-19 seem to work for both,” Collie said.
Those precautions include maintaining a distance 6 feet from others, wearing a mask or face covering, washing hands and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, as well as staying home if you are experiencing any symptom of respiratory illness.
“No one knows how long COVID-19 is going to last,” Collie said. “Everyone should get a flu shot. It is extremely important this year with COVID-19.”
“A flu vaccine can lessen the chance and severity of the flu,” Greer said.
Officials look at flu activity in the southern hemisphere as a guide to the amount of flu activity likely to occur in the northern hemisphere. So far, flu activity is low. Collie said the precautions everyone is taking for COVID-19 might be working to slow influenza, too, but it is too early to be sure.
A large outbreak of both could be extremely taxing to local health care systems. Each year, people in the region are hospitalized and die from influenza. Collie said a lot times those deaths go unnoticed.
Greer said testing will be very important this year because it’s hard to distinguish between the flu and COVID-19. The symptoms are similar.
“It’s so important to remind everyone it does affect people around you,” she said.
Flu vaccines are available now at local health departments, clinics and pharmacies. Many health departments are limiting or have discontinued walk-in vaccinations and are requiring appointments. Call ahead to check.
Greer said Jackson County is requiring an appointment for vaccinations. They are planning a drive-through flu shot clinic for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Appointments will be required for the drive-through clinic, too. Registration will be online through jchdonline.org.
For more information about influenza, visit cdc.gov.
