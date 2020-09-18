Now is a good time to get a flu shot, according to Southern Illinois officials and the CDC

“No one knows how long COVID-19 is going to last,” Collie said. “Everyone should get a flu shot. It is extremely important this year with COVID-19.”

“A flu vaccine can lessen the chance and severity of the flu,” Greer said.

Officials look at flu activity in the southern hemisphere as a guide to the amount of flu activity likely to occur in the northern hemisphere. So far, flu activity is low. Collie said the precautions everyone is taking for COVID-19 might be working to slow influenza, too, but it is too early to be sure.

A large outbreak of both could be extremely taxing to local health care systems. Each year, people in the region are hospitalized and die from influenza. Collie said a lot times those deaths go unnoticed.

Greer said testing will be very important this year because it’s hard to distinguish between the flu and COVID-19. The symptoms are similar.

“It’s so important to remind everyone it does affect people around you,” she said.

Flu vaccines are available now at local health departments, clinics and pharmacies. Many health departments are limiting or have discontinued walk-in vaccinations and are requiring appointments. Call ahead to check.