CARBONDALE — America is defined by the quality of life in its hometowns. Without vibrant, self-sacrificing and service-orientated groups, where would small-town America be? There is a way to recognize those groups who have made a real difference in their community.

The Governor's Hometown Awards (GHTA) program was made to honor those who have played an important part in shaping small town life. The program recognizes the outstanding contributions of groups that have made an impact in their community.

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is currently accepting applications for the GHTA program, which formally recognizes those who have added value to their communities. Nominations for the projects must be sponsored by local government, and those groups applying must have demonstrated volunteerism and proven impact in their community.

“Since its inception in 1983, the Governor’s Hometown Awards have celebrated the local heroes in our communities who have made a difference through selfless service—from Decatur’s youth-led ‘Young Leaders in Action’ to Macon County’s volunteer-run community food drive,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker said he looks forward to honoring those Illinoisans who have contributed so much to their neighborhoods, cities, and state as a whole.

Southern Illinois has taken home only a few of the awards in past years. In 2013, Lifeboat Alliance in Mount Vernon won the award. In 2007, Kid's Kingdom in McLeansboro earned first place honors.

Last year, the O'Fallon Police Department took the award by putting on the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefited those with intellectual disabilities throughout the State of Illinois. Through a variety of fundraising events , the O'Fallon Police Department was able to help with the expenses of the Special Olympics Illinois, which is free to participants.

An example of a past Governor's Hometown Award honorable mention is Tiny Home, which helps veterans find sustainable housing by building small, economic housing which can be handed over to veterans who qualify mortgage free, and who otherwise wouldn't have a home to call their own.

VetsRoll, Inc., was also one of last year's four finalists and received an honorable mention for its efforts in supporting senior veterans through funeral escorts, repatriations escorts, landmark birthdays. The organization has served 2,000 veterans since 2010 free of charge.

Another group recognized in the Governor's Hometown Award program was Volunteer Pop-Up, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and responded to meet the demand for volunteers in communities as a response to the pandemic. The Pop-Up program had great success in DuPage County, and staffed over 1,000 volunteers to assist in outdoor conservation like brush cutting, seed harvesting, prairie building, weeding, among other tasks. The group's contribution of volunteering raised almost $70,000 through over 2,000 hours of service hours.

The GHTA program is in its 15th year now.

If you think any township, village, city, or county projects have demonstrated service and commitment to community spirit in action from January 2022 to December 2022, applications are open now through June 16.

Additional criteria and information regarding the application process can be found at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.