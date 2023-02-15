Landowners can apply for assistance through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program to implement practices, such as forest stand improvement, brush management, and tree/shrub establishment. The project focus is to reverse the decline of oaks in forests in the following five counties: Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Pope and Union.

While applications for this multi-year project will be accepted throughout 2023, to ensure their applications are considered for 2023 funding, interested producers should submit by March 3, 2023, a signed application (NRCS-CPA-1200 form) to the local Natural Resources Conservation Service field office, or through the http:www.farmers.gov website using their account.

Only producers with approved Forest Management Plans (FMPs) will be eligible for 2023 funding, but Forest Management Planning is expected to be a funded practice in 2024.

A blank NRCS-CPA-1200 application form may be obtained from the local office or the Illinois NRCS website. Producers wishing to use Farmers.gov, can sign-in or create an account by clicking on ‘Sign up” in the upper right portion of the website.

For more information you can contact your local NRCS field office or visit the Illinois NRCS website at www.il.nrcs.usda.gov.